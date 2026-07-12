Hong Kong – 83rd round of computer ballot registration for submitting applications for Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles to be open July 13 to 16

83rd round of computer ballot registration for submitting applications for Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles to be open July 13 to 16 ******************************************************************************************



The Transport Department today (July 12) reminded members of the public that the 83rd round of computer ballot registration for submitting applications for Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles (the scheme) will be open from 10am tomorrow (July 13) to 11.59pm on July 16, and the ballot result will be announced on July 17.



Eligible applicants for the scheme can register for computer balloting through the designated website (www.hzmbqfs.gov.hk). Successful balloting applicants are required to submit applications for the scheme within the designated application period.