Jaipur Murder Case Escalates: Daughter Accused of Killing Mother to Claim Job Linked to Father’s Suspicious Death

Child Accused of Killing Mother Also Linked to Father’s Death.|Image: Republic

New Delhi: The examination into Neeraj Sharma’s murder in Jaipur has actually moved towards the death of her partner, Vijay Sharma in 2025 as cops are now re-examining the case following accusations from his brother-in-law that the death might not have actually been natural occurrence, based on sources.

Neeraj (45)passed away on July 3 after she was struck by a speeding SUV in Jaipur’s Pratap Nagar location. Dealt with as a roadway mishap, the case took a remarkable turn after her sibling raised suspicions and implicated household members of being included.

It was discovered that 23-year-old Ayushi Sharma- child of Neeraj- was associated with managing the murder of her mom together with her cousin, Balram (alias Ravi.

Connect b/w both deaths

Detectives are now checking out possible links in between the murder of Neeraj and her hubby, Vijay Sharma as they are taking a look at claims that their child, Ayushi, presently in custody for her mom’s murder, was likewise associated with her daddy’s death as part of a conspiracy worrying household residential or commercial property and a federal government position, specified reports.

According to authorities, Neeraj, who worked as a lower department clerk (LDC), was purposefully struck by a Scorpio SUV in Jaipur’s Pratap Nagar on July 3 in an effort to pass the murder off as a traffic mishap. 7 people, consisting of Ayushi, have actually been nabbed, while authorities continue to look for Balram.

What uncle needs to state?

The brand-new problem was sent by Rakesh Sharma, Neeraj Sharma’s bro and Ayushi’s maternal uncle, who has actually connected to both the authorities and the courts to ask for a main examination into the scenarios surrounding Vijay Sharma’s death.

Rakesh has actually declared that Vijay, who worked as a Court Master at the Rajasthan High Court, was revealing indications of healing from a major disease before Ayushi stepped in and avoided him from getting essential healthcare.

Rakesh declared that Ayushi and her cousin, Balram, eliminated Vijay from their home under the pretense of discovering much better treatment, however consequently declined to reveal his place for practically 3 months.

According to the problem, Ayushi later on informed the household that Vijay had actually been confessed to Nivik Hospital in Jaipur.

When family members came to the health center, physicians apparently notified them that almost 90 percent of his body had actually sustained serious damage. Ayushi then brought Vijay home, where he ultimately died.

Rakesh declared that Ayushi and Balram brought out the last rites in their native town, and soon after Vijay’s death, Ayushi revealed her intent to declare her daddy’s federal government task while all at once requiring that household properties be moved to her name.

‘Kill her dad …’

Rakesh even more declared that throughout an argument, Ayushi threatened her mom by specifying that if she might eliminate her daddy by detaching his feeding tube, killing her would be an even easier job.

He likewise specified that Neeraj consequently shared a WhatsApp status hinting that she thought she had just 2 days staying to live.

The plaintiff even more declared that Ayushi hid info relating to Vijay’s treatment following his 2024 brain haemorrhage, keeping him in a concealed area up until he was hospitalized soon before his passing in April 2025.

Throughout authorities interrogation relating to the murder case, Ayushi supposedly declared to have actually harbored enduring animosity towards her mom, feeling that she was revealed less love than her differently-abled sibling.

Cops reported that she admitted to conspiring with Balram to murder her mom, mentioning household home disputes and ingrained displeasure as the main intentions. Detectives explained the final-year law trainee as extremely determined and lawfully advanced, keeping in mind that psychologists will be generated to help with her continuous interrogation.