Rajpal Yadav sentenced to 3 months in prison in cheque bounce case; Delhi HC mentions duplicated defaults

The Delhi High Court on Friday sentenced star Rajpal Yadav to 3 months’ basic jail time in a cheque bounce case after observing that he consistently stopped working to honour settlement dedications made before the court. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma provided the decision in a batch of 7 cases submitted by M/s Murli Projects Private Limited. While Yadav was sentenced to 3 months’ jail time in each case, the court directed that all sentences would run simultaneously.

Rajpal Yadav sentenced to 3 months in prison in cheque bounce case; Delhi HC points out duplicated defaults

Apart from the prison term, the High Court bought the star to pay Rs 1.05 crore in each of the 7 cases. His spouse, Radha Rajpal Yadav, was likewise directed to pay a fine of more than 5 lakh in each matter.

Court points out duplicated failure to honour dedications

Throughout the procedures, the court kept in mind that Yadav had actually been offered numerous chances to fix the conflict and clear the exceptional charges however stopped working to satisfy the guarantees made before the court. Describing the choice, Justice Sharma observed, “Opportunities were granted to honour the settlement. He [Yadav] and his counsel made several statements and assurances, and despite these repeated opportunities and assurances, he failed to honour the undertakings.”

The judge likewise approved Yadav 2 months to challenge the order before a greater court.

Case goes back to 2024 conviction

The legal disagreement has actually been continuous for more than 2 years. In May 2024, a sessions court had actually founded guilty Yadav in a cheque bounce case and sentenced him to 6 months’ jail time.

The Delhi High Court later on suspended that sentence after the star’s legal group ensured the court that the matter would be settled agreeably. The disagreement was consequently described the Delhi High Court Mediation Centre in an effort to reach a resolution.

Regardless of numerous adjournments and duplicated guarantees, the settlement did not materialise. The High Court observed that Yadav stopped working to transfer a number of quantities that he had actually carried out to pay, consisting of Rs 2.5 crore, for which he had actually looked for approval to pay in instalments.

Earlier surrender and interim relief

In February 2026, the High Court directed Yadav to give up before prison authorities after discovering that he had actually stopped working to adhere to its earlier instructions. His demand looking for extra time to give up was likewise declined.

The star ultimately gave up on February 5 and stayed in custody till he was given interim suspension of sentence after transferring Rs 1.5 crore with the plaintiff.

Check Out: Rajpal Yadav deals with fresh legal heat: Delhi High Court reserves decision in Rs. 6 crores cheque bounce conflict

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