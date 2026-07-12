A week is left for the release of The Odyssey and the enjoyment is remarkable due to the casting and association of Christopher Nolan as director. Numerous were worried if the movie will suffer cuts from the Central Board of Film Certification(CBFC ).

EXCLUSIVE: The Odyssey gone by CBFC with ZERO cuts

The great news is that the CBFC has actually not asked for a single cut. In addition, no discussion or scene has actually been customized or modified in any method. The audience in India will get to see the very same cut as the remainder of the world, supplied no self-censorship has actually been carried out by the studio in India.

The Odyssey will just be for the audience above the age of 18 as it has actually been offered an ‘A’ certificate.

The makers of The Odyssey were turned over the censor certificate on July 9. The length of the movie, as discussed on the censor certificate, is 172.33 minutes. Simply put, The Odyssey is 2 hours, 52 minutes and 33 seconds long. The movie launches in movie theaters on July 17.

The Oppenheimer experience

Christopher Nolan’s earlier movie, Oppenheimer (2023 ), was passed with a U/A certificate with simply one audio cut. A lovemaking scene was self-censored by the makers.

Check out: “Directors like Christopher Nolan would be inquiring about Aditya Dhar today,” states Dhurandhar The Revenge star Salim Siddiqui aka Atif Ahmed

More Pages: The Odyssey (English) Box Office Collection

Tags: Anne Hathaway, CBFC, CBFC (Censor Board Of Film Certification), Censor, Censor Board of Film Certification, Christopher Nolan, Elliot Page, Hollywood, International, Matt Damon, News, Robert Pattinson, The Odyssey, Tom Holland, Zendaya

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