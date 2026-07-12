Mohanlal-Krishand movie to have Chotta Mumbai-like treatment, Niyog Krishna as scriptwriter

Krishand (L), Mohanlal (R) Upgraded on : < time datetime="2026-07-11T10:45:33.853Z" title="2026-07-11 10:45"> 11 Jul 2026, 10:45 am Just recently, we reported about Krishand being connected to direct a movie starring Mohanlal. In a special discussion with TNIE, the filmmaker verified that it would be a reasonable investigator funny including the super star and a partner character. Just recently, actor-producer Maniyanpilla Raju made an intriguing discovery about the movie. Talking to Mathrubhumihe stated that the screenwriting works for the task are underway which it is prepared as a mass movie comparable to director Anwar Rasheed’s 2007 movie Chotta Mumbaistarring Mohanlal himself. Maniyanpilla Raju likewise revealed that the movie will have a movie script by Niyog Krishna. For the unversed, Niyog has actually composed the movie script for Asif Ali’s upcoming movie Tiki Takaand he is the co-writer of director Khalid Rahman’s Mattancherry Mafiastarring Mammootty, Asif himself and Naslen. Returning to the Krishand-Mohanlal movie, the discovery about Chotta Mumbai has actually currently triggered much enjoyment amongst fans.

Launched in 2007, Chotta Mumbai produced rather a festival-like theatrical experience and even outshined Amal Neerad and Mammootty’s Huge B at the time. Even when the movie struck theatres once again just recently, it was gotten truly well by the audience.

Maniyanpilla Raju recommended that the upcoming movie would utilize Mohanlal’s broad variety of skills, including his capability to manage humour, action, funny, severe minutes, and dance series. “When you have such an actor on hand, the most important thing is to have a really strong screenplay,” the actor-producer stated.

The upcoming movie is anticipated to mark Mohanlal’s very first partnership with Krishand. The filmmaker is understood for seriously well-known movies such as Aavasavyuham Purusha Pretham Gaganachariand Masthishka Maranam– A Frankenbiting of Simon’s MemoriesHe has actually likewise won much gratitude for his operate in the series The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang