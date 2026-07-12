Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana trailer to introduce Worldwide on July 24

The makers of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana have actually formally revealed that the movie’s trailer will premiere around the world on July 24, 2026. Placed as one of the most significant cinematic tasks motivated by Indian folklore, the movie intends to bring among the nation’s most renowned impressives to audiences around the world.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana trailer to release Worldwide on July 24

Earlier, the makers revealed the Rama glance, using audiences a very first take a look at the movie’s visual scale and analysis of the classic impressive. The sneak peek produced substantial buzz and increased anticipation for the job. With the trailer release date now verified, enjoyment surrounding the movie has actually grown even further.

Planned as a two-part theatrical occasion, Ramayana: Part One looks for to provide the revered story on a grand cinematic canvas through massive visuals, psychological storytelling, and advanced visual impacts. The upcoming trailer is anticipated to use audiences a much deeper check out the world developed by the filmmakers.

Announcing the trailer launch on social networks, the makers shared the caption,”From Bharat to the world, the Ramayana trailer premieres worldwide on 24th July, 2026.”

Motivated by among the world’s most renowned legendaries, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana combines a star-studded cast. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi stars as Sita, and Rocking Star Yash handles the function of Ravana. Warm Deol depicts Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey will be viewed as Lakshman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG, the eight-time Oscar-winning VFX studio, and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The legendary will launch worldwide in IMAX, with Ramayana: Part One getting here throughout Diwali 2026, followed by Part Two in Diwali 2027.

Check Out: Ahead of Ramayana release, makers reveal school project reaching over 400 schools

More Pages: Ramayana – Part: I Box Office Collection

Tags: Bollywood, Bollywood News, Instagram, Instagram India, Launch, News, Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor, Social Media, Trailer, Worldwide

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for newest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with most current hindi films just on Bollywood Hungama.