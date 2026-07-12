Bhagyashrii Borse gets teary considered at Lenin success satisfy, calls Hyderabad her “karmabhoomi”

Bhagyashrii Borse at Lenin success satisfy
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11 Jul 2026, 11:16 am
Star Bhagyashrii Borse, who just recently played the female lead in Akhil Akkineni’s Leninbroke down at the success fulfill of her movie, revealing her appreciation to fans for their continuous inspiration and assistance, which she stated was what had actually made her stand on the phase.
She started her speech by thanking her director Murli Kishore. “I am feeling very emotional today. So please forgive me, I am going to speak from my heart. I am going to talk in English. I want to start with talking about the person because of whom I am here today, my director Murli Kishore sir. If you didn’t give me Bharti, I wouldn’t be getting this appreciation today. If you hadn’t given me the space and if you hadn’t put me up there as Bharti, I wouldn’t have gotten the appreciation that I have gotten today. So thank you so much, I will always be grateful to you sir,” she shared and after that later on went on to value her co-star Akhil.
Acknowledging his effort in the market, she stated, “Even though I may not know your journey of these past 10 years, I know what it might feel like when things don’t work out. I have seen you work so hard right beside me, I have seen you put blood, sweat, tears. I have not seen you sit even for a second, making sure everything was going right. So I think you deserve so much love, I told you that on tenth, love will be coming and it’s come. You have arrived Akhil. So, I am very excited. I don’t know what our next script is going to be but I can’t wait for it. I can’t wait to act beside you because you are a performer.”
After having actually thanked the other members of the Lenin group, Bhagyashrii lastly thanked her fans for their continuous motivation. “It’s been a journey, it’s been a journey of one-and-a-half years and every time that I have fallen, it’s the messages of my fans, the reels, the constant motivation you guys have shown me. Because of which I am here today,” she stated as she ended up being psychological and broke down on phase.
“I just want to say one thing and that is Hyderabad is my Karmabhoomi and I wish that my last film is also here. Thank you so much,” she stated, signing off.
Lenin started with near to Rs 10 crore at package workplace on its opening day on Friday, a huge accomplishment for the stars and the group. The ensemble cast likewise consists of Sunil, Sivaji, Brahmaji, Sudarshan, and Getup Srinu. The movie has cinematography by Naveen Kumar, music by Thaman and modifying by Navin Nooli.