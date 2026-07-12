Bhagyashrii Borse gets teary considered at Lenin success satisfy, calls Hyderabad her “karmabhoomi”

Bhagyashrii Borse at Lenin success satisfy

Upgraded on : 11 Jul 2026, 11:16 am

Star Bhagyashrii Borse, who just recently played the female lead in Akhil Akkineni’s Leninbroke down at the success fulfill of her movie, revealing her appreciation to fans for their continuous inspiration and assistance, which she stated was what had actually made her stand on the phase.

She started her speech by thanking her director Murli Kishore. “I am feeling very emotional today. So please forgive me, I am going to speak from my heart. I am going to talk in English. I want to start with talking about the person because of whom I am here today, my director Murli Kishore sir. If you didn’t give me Bharti, I wouldn’t be getting this appreciation today. If you hadn’t given me the space and if you hadn’t put me up there as Bharti, I wouldn’t have gotten the appreciation that I have gotten today. So thank you so much, I will always be grateful to you sir,” she shared and after that later on went on to value her co-star Akhil.

Acknowledging his effort in the market, she stated, “Even though I may not know your journey of these past 10 years, I know what it might feel like when things don’t work out. I have seen you work so hard right beside me, I have seen you put blood, sweat, tears. I have not seen you sit even for a second, making sure everything was going right. So I think you deserve so much love, I told you that on tenth, love will be coming and it’s come. You have arrived Akhil. So, I am very excited. I don’t know what our next script is going to be but I can’t wait for it. I can’t wait to act beside you because you are a performer.”