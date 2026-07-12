Vikraman drops brand-new tune from shelved variation of Unnai Ninaithu with Vijay

Vijay dancing in the tune from his shelved movie with Vikraman Upgraded on : 11 Jul 2026, 12:07 pm About 6 months after launching the ‘Ennai Thalattumtune from the shelved variation of his movie Unnai Ninaithu with Vijay, director Vikraman revealed another tune from it previously this Saturday. The brand-new tune, entitled’Ootyku Poo Ethukku‘has the vocals of Tippu, music by Sirpy, and lyrics by NA Muthukumar. “This song was filmed over 25 years ago, and unfortunately, we no longer have the original high-quality audio and video masters. What you’re watching is the best version we could preserve,” Vikraman composed in the tune description. The video explains Vijay as ‘Ilayathalapathy’ (Young Commander) and provides a peek into his increasing stakes as a young hero in Tamil movie theater. As the makers themselves explain, the tune has “a young Vijay in a never-seen-before avatar.”

For the unversed, the superstar-turned-CM pulled out of Unnai Ninaithu supposedly due to the fact that of imaginative distinctions with the makers, and Suriya changed him in the movie with the exact same title. Before that replacement, nevertheless, Vijay had actually currently shot some tunes and other parts for the movie. Laila, who was likewise part of the task with Vijay, stayed its female lead with Suriya too in the altered variation by Vikraman. In a video message, the director stated that he launched the old tune now since of relentless demands from fans and well wishers.

In the message, the director stated that the unfavorable for the tune is not available, and its soundtrack is likewise not with the manufacturer, himself, or the music director. He included that the recently launched video is that of the tune simply as how it was contended the time, keeping in mind that this would imply flaws in the noise and the visuals. “If you want to watch a vintage Vijay, do watch this song, and let me know your opinion about it,” the director stated.