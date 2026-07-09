Shah Rukh Khan has actually included another considerable property to his substantial realty portfolio by getting the 2nd and 3rd floorings of a property structure in Delhi’s high end Panchsheel Park region. The deal, valued at Rs. 37 crores, offers the Khan household total ownership of the home, which likewise holds deep individual significance for the super star.

Shah Rukh Khan purchases household home in Delhi for Rs. 37 crores, takes complete ownership of Panchsheel Park residential or commercial property

The house is the previous household home of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, where they lived before the star moved to Mumbai to pursue his profession in the movie market. While the basement and ground flooring of the structure were currently under the household’s ownership, the current purchase of the staying 2 floorings combines ownership of the whole residential or commercial property.

Located on a vast 1,200-square-yard plot, comparable to roughly 10,800 square feet or almost a quarter of an acre, the home lies in among South Delhi’s the majority of popular property areas. The offer has actually supposedly been valued at Rs. 37 crores, with the hidden land approximated at around Rs. 34,260 per square foot.

The acquisition is being considered as among the most significant celeb home deals in Delhi recently. It even more reinforces the Khan household’s growing portfolio of premium property possessions, which covers numerous cities in India along with worldwide locations.

For many years, Shah Rukh Khan and his better half Gauri Khan have actually developed a track record for making tactical financial investments in high-end homes. Gauri, among the nation’s leading celeb interior designers, has actually likewise played an essential function in developing and establishing numerous of the household’s homes. Together, the couple owns prominent residential or commercial properties in Mumbai, Dubai and other areas, showing their enduring interest in exceptional property.

Beyond home financial investments and his effective production home, Shah Rukh Khan has actually likewise broadened his financial investments into the way of life section through the D’YAVOL brand name, which has actually ventured into garments and premium whisky. These financial investments match his home entertainment organization while strengthening his position as one of the nation’s most prominent star business owners.

With the current Panchsheel Park acquisition, Shah Rukh has not just reunited ownership of a home carefully connected to his household’s past however has actually likewise included another distinguished address to a currently remarkable portfolio of high-end properties.

Check out: SCOOP: King ends up being Shah Rukh Khan’s most pricey movie; Siddharth Anand directorial expense soars to Rs. 450 crores

Tags: Bollywood, Delhi, Home, House, Investment, Land, News, Panchsheel Park, Property, Real Estate, Shah Rukh Khan

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