The makers of The Vvaan have formally revealed a brand-new theatrical release date for their upcoming folklore dream, while likewise revealing a new poster that provides audiences another appearance into the movie’s mystical universe. Headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, the movie is now set up to get here in movie theaters on September 25, 2026.

The Vvaan: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer locks September 25 , 2026 release; makers reveal appealing brand-new poster

The freshly launched poster has actually currently triggered discussions on social networks with its striking visual style. Recorded from a remarkable top-view point of view, the art work includes an only, warrior-like figure standing in between a circling around bull and a tiger. Rich in importance, the poster mean the main dispute that will drive the story while including another layer of intrigue to the movie’s folklore-inspired setting. The images has actually drawn attention for its scale, complex detailing and the sense of secret surrounding the story.

Placed as a massive theatrical phenomenon, The Vvaan objectives to bring Indian folklore to the cinema through a mix of dream, action, funny and experience. The makers exist the movie as an initial cinematic universe rooted in Indian storytelling customs, supported by substantial world-building and visual impacts. Instead of adjusting an existing residential or commercial property, the task looks for to present audiences to an entirely brand-new folklore including its own characters, signs and tradition.

The foundation for that bigger universe has actually currently started with The Legend of Vvaan comics, which functions as an early intro to the world and folklore that the movie plans to check out. The most recent poster even more broadens on that vision, using another glance into the scale and aspiration of the job.

The Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer marks the partnership in between Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF Motion Pictures, combining 2 production homes for what is being placed as one of the most enthusiastic initial folklore performers over the last few years. The movie is directed by Deepak Mishra from a movie script by Arunabh Kumar. Manu Anand works as the director of photography and visual director, with the movie guaranteeing an aesthetically immersive experience created for the cinema.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a department of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, has actually backed the task in association with TVF and 11:11 Productions. The movie is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.

The Vvaan– Force of the Forrest is set to strike movie theaters on September 25, 2026. With a fresh release date now locked and an aesthetically apprehending poster producing interest, the makers have actually included fresh momentum to among the year’s most expected initial dream movies.

Check out: Vvan: Force of the Forest group heads for extra shoot to boost climax and crucial series: Report

More Pages: The Vvaan Box Office Collection

Tags: Balaji Motion Pictures, Bollywood, Deepak Mishra, Ektaa R Kapoor, Force of the Forrest, Motion Poster, Mythology, News, Poster, Release Date, Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, The Vvaan, Vvan

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