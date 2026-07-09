Samsung is supposedly dealing with an AI accelerator chip for PCs

According to a brand-new report from Korea, Samsung is preparing to get in a brand-new market soon. The business is stated to be dealing with an AI accelerator chip for PCs. It’s codenamed Gaia and it’s utilizing a 4nm procedure.

It features an enhanced NPU architecture to allow more effective AI computing on PCs. Samsung has actually apparently currently provided models of this chip to some unnamed “major clients”and the business wishes to begin mass production of the chip next year.

< img width ="1200" height ="800" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-gaia/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="Samsung is reportedly working on an AI accelerator chip for PCs">

Gaia is targeted at PC Edge AI computing and likewise the physical AI market(robotics, for instance). It’s stated to provide piece de resistance per watt. No other information are understood at this moment, however if this holds true, then we’ll definitely hear far more about it in the coming months.

Source (in Korean)|Via