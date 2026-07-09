3 previous Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MPs sign up with BJP

West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya holds the celebration’s flag as an event as previous Trinamool Congress MPs Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, and Prakash Chik Baraik sign up with the BJP, in Kolkata on Thursday|

Image Credit: ANI

3 previous Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MPs– Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik– signed up with the BJP on Thursday.

The 3 leaders had actually resigned from the Rajya Sabha and stop Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress last month amidst a wave of defections that followed the celebration’s squashing defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The trio were inducted into the BJP in the existence of state celebration president Samik Bhattacharya, who invited the previous TMC leaders by providing them with BJP flags throughout an occasion gone to by senior celebration leaders in Kolkata.

Speaking on the event, Bhattacharya stated Ray, Dev and Baraik are stalwarts whose efficiency in the Rajya Sabha is widely known. Their parliamentary knowledge and experience will strengthen the BJP in West Bengal, enhance the organisation and assist the celebration broaden its reach throughout the State.

“For 34 years, there was the guideline of the Left Front, followed by that of the Trinamool Congress. The politics practiced in Bengal for so long defied and declined our federal structure. Rather of complying with the Centre, a course of fight was embraced, triggering all advancement to stall. Versus this background, and putting their faith in the management of Narendra Modi, 3 MPs resigned from the Trinamool Congress. Today, these 3– Sushmita Dev, Prakash Chik Baraik and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy– signed up with the Bharatiya Janata Party,” Bhattacharya stated.

Significantly, the Election Commission on Monday revealed that the Rajya Sabha bypolls for the 3 seats from West Bengal will be carried out on July 24. The previous Trinamool Congress MPs signing up with the BJP is anticipated to more enhance the saffron celebration’s position in Bengal and increase its strength in the Upper House of Parliament.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is reeling under the disobedience with over 60 of the celebration’s 80 MLAs breaking away.

Recently, a complete Bench of the Election Commission satisfied the rebel faction of the celebration led by Ritabrata Banerjee. The Mamata Banerjee side of the celebration, nevertheless, questioned the survey body’s choice to give an audience to the rebel faction, declaring that the conference broke the EC’s own treatments of approving visits to just authorised signatories of an acknowledged political celebration.

The rebel TMC MLAs got rid of celebration creator and previous Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the post of chairperson at a conference kept in Kolkata on June 22. Former Minister Arup Roy was all selected as the brand-new chairperson of the Trinamool Congress.

Riding on a huge anti-incumbency wave versus the erstwhile Trinamool Congress federal government, the BJP tape-recorded a historical landslide success in the Assembly elections kept in April. The saffron celebration won 208 seats, lowering the TMC to simply 80 in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly.

Released on July 9, 2026