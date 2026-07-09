DRL’s semaglutide supply strikes a stumbling block, impacts other business too

DRL Chief Executive Officer Erez Israeli was positive that materials might resume by October/November

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Generic products of semaglutide from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories have actually struck a stumbling block, and this is having a cause and effect throughout other business, consisting of Torrent Pharmaceuticals and USV.

“Certain batches of semaglutide were discovered to be out of requirements due to a problem connected with the active pharmaceutical active ingredient (API) utilized in the item. We are examining the origin and taking proper procedures to guarantee item quality. Up until the problem is solved, business materials of the item will be postponed for a specific time period,” stated DRL, including that client security was not affected, nor the item’s existing worldwide regulative filings.

The business’s management informed experts that there was a process-linked problem throughout scaling up, impacting future products in the nation and Canada. DRL Chief Executive Officer Erez Israeli was positive that products might resume by October/November. The business would have the ability to provide 6-7million pens by the 2nd half of the year, he included.

Vishal Manchanda, Senior Vice-President (Institutional Research) with Systematix Group informedbusinessline that the longer the business takes, the more it would be affected. The early mover benefit is very important in any market, he stated, including that the supply interruption now impacts this start.

DRL was among numerous drugmakers that released its variation of the item after semaglutide lost its patent security in March. Semaglutide is the active component in Novo Nordisk’s weightloss drug Wegovy and diabetes item Ozempic. Diabetologist V Mohan stated clients taking semaglutide from any of these business might relocate to other comparable items

Voluntary recall

In its upgrade, Torrent Pharmaceuticals stated it was executing a voluntary recall as a “preventive step” for choose batches of Semalix injection non reusable pens. “This action follows an item recall alert provided by our maker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Hyderabad (DRL), for a technical assessment,” it stated.

Repeating that there was no threat to clients on this treatment, the business stated other formats of semaglutide from Torrent, consisting of the oral formula were untouched. The business noted the impacted items, consisting of Semalix Injection (choose batches of 2 mg & & 4 mg produced by DRL). It likewise noted its untouched items, consisting of Semalix tablet 3 mg, 7 mg, 14 mg (produced by Torrent); Sembolic tablet 3 mg, 7 mg, 14 mg (Torrent); Semalix injection 8 mg (from MSN Laboratories); and Sembolic re-usable injection (from Zydus Lifesciences). USV did not react to questions from businessline at the time of going to press.

Released on July 9, 2026