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Home Business Anti-encroachment Drive: Team gheraoed, earthmover torched

Anti-encroachment Drive: Team gheraoed, earthmover torched

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Bettiah: Villagers gheraoed a forest department group, fired an earthmover and harmed another throughout an anti-encroachment drive in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Thursday, authorities stated.

Villagers declared they had actually been cultivating land for the previous 20-25 years and had actually not been notified about the drive, Valmiki Nagar PS SHO Manoj Kumar informed PTI. Stress intensified after sugarcane crop was supposedly harmed.

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