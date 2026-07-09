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Shiv Sena corporator hospitalised; victims resign

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Shiv Sena corporator hospitalised; victims resign

PTILast Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 02:13:00 AM IST

Summary

Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre was detained for attacking 2 physicians at a health center Dombivli hospital assault: Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre hospitalised over health issues following arrest. He was later on hospitalised for chest discomfort, according to authorities. The 2 physicians Mhatre is implicated of attacking have actually resigned from their positions. Their associates verified the medical professionals’choice to step down from their functions. This occurrence has actually drawn prevalent condemnation from physician.

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ANI
Dombivli health center attack: Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre hospitalised over health concerns following arrest

Thane: Soon after he was detained for supposedly attacking 2 medical professionals at a civic-run health center in the district, Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre was hospitalised for’chest discomfort’, authorities stated on Thursday. In the middle of extensive condemnation of the occurrence at the Shastri Nagar health center of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, the 2 physicians Mhatre is implicated of attacking have actually tendered their resignations, their coworkers stated.

Learn more: Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, who battered physicians, held; attack in Shinde’s constituency

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