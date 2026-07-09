New property task launches grow 4%; Pune, Mumbai lead: Knight Frank

New domestic launches increased 4 percent year on year in the very first half of CY 2026 with Pune and Mumbai providing development.

Residential or commercial property sales, which have actually been controlled by the premium section, nevertheless grew by one percent, consultancy Knight Frank stated in a report on Thursday.

Developers released 187,350 real estate systems in between January – June. Over 60 percent of these remained in the premium classification with a price of 1 crore and above. Pune saw 17 percent boost in supply followed by Mumbai which reported 8 percent increase, Knight Frank stated.

The National Capital Region, Kolkata and Hyderabad saw a decrease in launches. While NCR underperformed in sales too with numbers decreasing 7 percent over in 2015, Kolkata saw 3 percent development in sales. In the very first half of CY 26 designers offered 8368 systems in Kolkata Housing need in Kolkata continued to move slowly towards greater ticket-size classifications in H1 2026, Knight Frank stated.

“The structure of brand-new supply stayed manipulated towards greater ticket sizes with premium and high-end launches controling job intros while economical additions stayed constrained,” it stated. “Kolkata’s property market is anticipated to witness steady enhancement in the coming quarters, supported by healthy stock conditions and resistant end-user need,”; it included.

According to Shishir Baijal, Knight Frank India’s chairman and handling director, the property market is getting in a more fully grown stage. “Premium real estate continues to carry out well, designers have mainly kept prices discipline and better-capitalised gamers are running in a far more powerful regulative environment than in previous cycles,” he stated.

Mumbai’s shoreline to see property jobs worth 6,000 crore

Facilities enhancements such as the seaside roadway which has actually cut travel time in between downtown and residential areas is stimulating fresh building and construction in Mumbai.

While developed areas like Worli continue to control high-end deals, areas like Malad and Borivali in western suburban areas are getting traction as purchasers look for bigger homes with waterside views, consultancy JLL stated on Thursday. The accessibility of bigger land parcels and facilities advancement is developing space for premium domestic advancement.

According to JLL, 75-80 shoreline tasks are under redevelopment making up 250 plus systems. These deserve around 6,000 crore are anticipated to strike the marketplace in the next 8-9 quarters, it stated.

Released on July 9, 2026