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Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra stated to obtain Galaxy S26 Ultra’s electronic camera functions

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Samsung will reveal the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra later on this month as the follower to the Galaxy Z Fold7. Ahead of its launch, a brand-new leakage recommends the flagship collapsible might lastly provide a flagship-level cam experience.

In an article on the Korean platform Naver, tipster Lanzuk declared that the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra will “inherit key camera features of the Galaxy S26 Ultra.”

Dripped Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra render

According to the tipster, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra will support video LUTs for expert colour grading, in addition to enhanced low-light efficiency and boosted image processing.

The collapsible is likewise stated to acquire a number of camera-focused software application functions, consisting of dual-video recording utilizing the front and rear video cameras.

Previous leakages recommend there will not be any significant video camera hardware upgrades coming to the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra. It is anticipated to maintain a 200MP main rear video camera, a 10MP periscope telephoto sensing unit with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide system.

Samsung is set to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra on July 22 together with the broader Galaxy Z Fold8 and the Galaxy Z Flip8.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7

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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G

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