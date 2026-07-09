Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra stated to obtain Galaxy S26 Ultra’s electronic camera functions

Samsung will reveal the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra later on this month as the follower to the Galaxy Z Fold7. Ahead of its launch, a brand-new leakage recommends the flagship collapsible might lastly provide a flagship-level cam experience.
In an article on the Korean platform Naver, tipster Lanzuk declared that the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra will “inherit key camera features of the Galaxy S26 Ultra.”
Dripped Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra render
According to the tipster, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra will support video LUTs for expert colour grading, in addition to enhanced low-light efficiency and boosted image processing.
The collapsible is likewise stated to acquire a number of camera-focused software application functions, consisting of dual-video recording utilizing the front and rear video cameras.
Previous leakages recommend there will not be any significant video camera hardware upgrades coming to the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra. It is anticipated to maintain a 200MP main rear video camera, a 10MP periscope telephoto sensing unit with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide system.
Samsung is set to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra on July 22 together with the broader Galaxy Z Fold8 and the Galaxy Z Flip8.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7
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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G
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