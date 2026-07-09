iPhone 18 Pro Max’s weight and density leakage and it’s chunky

A couple of days ago a report doubled down on some formerly dripped claims about the iPhone 18 Pro being visibly thicker than its predecessor, by about 2mm.

Today the respected leaker who passes Ice Universe has actually exposed the iPhone 18 Pro Max’s weight and density, and if these numbers are precise, it will be a bit chunkier than in 2015’s design. Obviously, it’s going to weigh 240g and be 9mm thick.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

For contrast, note that the iPhone 17 Pro Max weighs 233g and is 8.8 mm thick, so the boost isn’t actually as huge as formerly reported. If in 2015’s design feels great to you, the upcoming one will too.

To put things into point of view, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 is reported to weigh about 201g – and that’s a folding mobile phone. The iPhone 18 Pro Max’s portion is more than likely associated to its increased battery capability, which is naturally constantly a welcome enhancement to see in a brand-new phone release.

A current accreditation has actually exposed that it will have a 5,567 mAh battery in the eSIM-only variation, while the design which maintains the physical SIM card will have a 5,391 mAh cell. The iPhone 17 Pro Max’s numbers are 5,088 mAh and 4,823 mAh, respectively.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

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Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max

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Source (in Chinese)