According to a Chinese tipster with a strong performance history, specifically when it concerns Samsung-related leakages, the business may exterminate the Galaxy Z Flip lineup. And the Galaxy Z Flip8 will be the last of its kind.

< img width ="1200" height ="799" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/05/galaxy-z-flip7-fe-on-sale-again-us/-1200w5/gsmarena_000.jpg" alt ="Samsung might discontinue its Galaxy Z Flip lineup after the Flip8">

Now, we’ve heard these speculations a couple of times throughout the years, however they never ever came out from rather reliable sources like Ice UniverseAnd at the time, it didn’t sound possible considered that the collapsible section was growing.

A couple of years down the roadway, this rather extreme choice from Samsung begins to sound a bit more credible. We have increasing RAM costs, which require makers to charge more for their mobile phones. Take the just recently launched Motorola Razr 70 and Razr 70 Ultra. Both handsets are substantially more costly, and Motorola blames part costs for the rate walking.

If you have not paid enough attention, you may have missed out on that there aren’t numerous clamshell-style foldables offered in Western Markets. Oppo, Xiaomi, vivo and Honor have actually either terminated the sales of flip foldables in Europe and the United States or have actually never ever offered one beyond China in the very first location. This leaves Samsung and Motorola as the only mobile phone makers with flip foldables in their portfolio.

It’s prematurely to inform if this is in fact real, however we may see a time out of the Flip8 series rather of a full-on discontinuation.

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