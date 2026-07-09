In the computer system market in the 2nd quarter of this year, there was just one clear winner: Apple. It’s the only business that handled to get market share compared to the exact same duration in 2015, as its deliveries grew by 10.1%, according to a brand-new IDC report.

Apple delivered 6.7 million Macs in Q2 for a 9.9% market share, up from 6.1 million systems and 8.5% market share in Q2 2025. Windows PC makers have actually been struck hard by their own rate boosts (which are because of the RAM crisis, obviously).

First-place Lenovo’s deliveries dropped to 16.6 million systems from 17 million in the year-ago quarter, for a 24.4%market share (below 23.7% ). HP remains in 2nd location with 13 million deliveries, below 14.3 million in 2015. Its market share is now 19.1%, below 19.9 %in Q2 2025.

Dell remains in 3rd with 9.3 million gadgets delivered, compared to 9.8 million in 2015. Apple is 4th as you can see in the image above, followed by Asus with 5 million deliveries-Asus is practically flat with a minimal 0.2%development versus Q2 2025, however because the whole market decreased, it handled to increase its market share from 7% to 7.4%.

< img width ="1200" height ="621" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/pc-market-q2-idc/inline/-1200/gsmarena_002.jpg" alt ="Apple's Mac sales grew while most PC makers saw drops in Q2">

In general the marketplace was 68.2 million systems in Q2, below 71.7 million in the year-ago quarter, a 4.9 % drop. The greater the RAM and SSD rates go, the more we’ll most likely keep seeing this pattern. IDC forecasts “a sharp slowdown in growth rates in the second half of 2026″and states suppliers are “bracing for further price hikes into 2027”

Apple’s success in this market has a lot to do with the truth that it just raised rates at the end of June (which is likewise completion of Q2), and the great efficiency of the MacBook Neo. How its rate walking has actually affected need for Macs will end up being clear in the numbers for Q3.

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