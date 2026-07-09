After providing the cult musical love Aashiqui 2 Malang Ludo and City … In Dinomanufacturer Bhushan Kumar reunites with Aditya Roy Kapur for a brand new cinematic experience. Joining them is director Milap Milan Zaveri, fresh off the success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyatas the trio comes together for an extreme, violent, and deeply psychological musical romance.

BREAKING: Producer Bhushan Kumar, Aditya Roy Kapur and director Milap Milan Zaveri sign up with forces for an extreme musical romance[

Mixing effective love, high-octane action, and a soul-stirring soundtrack, the yet-untitled movie assures to present love in its most enthusiastic and raw type. Backed by T-Series, the movie is being installed on a grand scale and is set to provide audiences an engaging theatrical experience.

On returning together when again, manufacturer Bhushan Kumar stated, “Our association with Aditya returns several years and has actually provided us movies that audiences continue to enjoy. From Aashiqui 2 to City … In Dinoevery partnership has actually been unique in its own method. We share an excellent innovative convenience, and I enjoy we’re coming together when again for a story that’s extreme, psychological and installed on a grand scale.”

Speaking about the cooperation with star Aditya Roy Kapur, director Milap Milan Zaveri stated, “Aditya has constantly had an uncommon capability to represent love with sincerity and psychological depth. Since Aashiqui 2audiences have actually gotten in touch with him in stories driven by enthusiasm and heartbreak. This character is layered, extreme, and mentally intricate, and I could not consider anybody much better to bring that journey to life.”

The primary photography of the movie is arranged to begin later on this year. With music at its heart, extreme storytelling, and an effective innovative group coming together, the movie is set to go on floorings later on this year before getting here in movie theaters in 2027.

Check out: Collin D’Cunha trapped to direct Aditya Roy Kapur starrer produced by Dharma Productions: Report

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