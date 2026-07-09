At some point back, we notified audiences that Thalapathy Vijay’s last movie, Jana Nayaganhas actually lastly been gone by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after a seven-month battle that controlled the headings at routine periods. In this post, we’ll concentrate on the cuts provided to the action performer.

BREAKING: CBFC censors Dr Ambedkar’s visuals, reference of Vijay’s political celebration TVK in Jana Nayagan; gets rid of’Om’and ‘New India’

To start with, the visuals of Dr B R Ambedkar on the cover page of a book were asked to be customized. There’s no modification to the period of the scene. The discussion ‘Ambedkar sattam …TVK sattam’ was asked to be changed. The word ‘TVK’, which stands for Vijay’s celebration, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has actually been either silenced or customized, anywhere utilized in the movie.

Even more, the visuals of the Indian flag falling on the ground were asked to be erased. The words ‘Bhagavatham’, ‘Ranganathar’ and 2 violent words were asked to be silenced. The word ‘Om’ was eliminated anywhere said and the very same uses to the words, ‘New India’, which were said when the characters are discussing about Operation Meluha. A specific discussion about social networks was likewise asked to be censored.

The visual of DC’s main badge rolling down disrespectfully was eliminated and changed. A specific discussion about a character talking disrespectfully about a lady was silenced. The word ‘Siluvalia’ was silenced while the name ‘Sheela Rani’ was changed anywhere said. The kid burning visuals were erased in 2 locations.

In all, 20 seconds of the movie was censored. When these modifications were made, Jana Nayagan was passed with an ‘A’ certificate on July 9. The length of the movie, as discussed on the censor certificate, is 183.21 minutes. To put it simply, Jana Nayagan is 3 hours, 3 minutes and 21 seconds long.

Check out: BREAKING: Jana Nayagan FINALLY gone by the CBFC; Tamil CM Vijay-starrer gets ‘A’ certificate

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for most current Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with most current hindi motion pictures just on Bollywood Hungama.