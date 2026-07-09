The Story Behind Why So Many K-Pop Idols Have a Single Painted Nail

From ATEEZ’s Hongjoong to BTS’s Jungkook, here’s how a basic painted nail ended up being an enormous tool for real-world advocacy.

A single painted fingernail has actually turned into one of the most identifiable signs of international social justice, discovering an unforeseen voice within the K-pop market.

At the center of this motion of idol advocacy is Hongjoong of ATEEZ. In 2018, throughout his student days before the group debuted, early efficiency clips and fan images continuously included something that captured the attention: a single nail, generally on his pinky or ring finger, painted in tones of blue or black.He kept it that method, whether he was doing televised music programs, fan finalizings, or image shoots. And when inquired about it by job interviewers later on, he stated that considering that he regularly appeared on phase and broadcasts, it was a simple method for him to utilize his platform for great. The objective, he stated, was for ATEEZ to be a favorable impact on individuals.

Far from a styling option, it was Hongjoong’s method of supporting the Polished Man project, a worldwide effort that raises awareness about violence versus kids. Motivated by market senior citizens like iKON’s Bobby and B.A.P’s Bang Yongguk, he ultimately ended up being a main ambassador for the project. By 2020, ATEEZ likewise signed up with the motion.

Today, the Polished Man project is developed on a basic however effective message: that a person noticeable act can trigger discussions about a crisis that frequently stays hidden. The motion traces back to an encounter in between Elliot Costello– the co-founder of YGAP (Youth Global Awareness Programme), an Australian non-profit– and Thea, an eight-year-old survivor of physical and sexual assault, whom he satisfied throughout a see to an injury healing program in Cambodia. In spite of the language barrier, the 2 invested hours interacting through video games. By the end of the night, Thea drew a heart on Costello’s palm and painted all of his nails blue.

That minute stuck with Costello. He began painting among his own nails to bear in mind Thea and the countless other kids dealing with violence. He likewise recognized a painted nail on a male gets individuals to ask concerns– and in a world that frequently disregards abuse, those concerns can begin crucial discussions.

From this really believed, YGAP began the international Polished Man project, concentrated on a world without violence, where females and kids are safe. Here, the option of “one” nail mattered. The project states it’s implied to stimulate interest and put it on the table. Internationally, one in 5 kids deal with physical or sexual violence before they turn 18. A kid likewise loses their life to violence every 5 minutes. One painted nail stands for one kid in 5, and serves as a noticeable sign on the hand.

The project has actually been getting momentum since, through business collaborations and Western celeb recommendations led by Hollywood stars like Chris Hemsworth and Zac Efron. The stars likewise utilized social networks to bring the motion into the mainstream, slowly broadening its reach, with K-pop stars signing up with the cause.

The worldwide spotlight moved considerably when fans started seeing the signature painted nail on the market’s most significant phases. When Jungkook of BTS was identified with his nail painted blue in 2015, it drew prevalent attention from millions. Due to the fact that when an idol of his stature embraces a sign, it’s never ever simply an individual option. Together with his bandmates Jin, who has actually likewise supported the effort, their gestures directed attention to the cause, while likewise assisting inform young fans around the world about domestic security and injury avoidance.

It completely mirrors what Hongjoong stated on the Zach Sang Showthat an individual’s “youth is extremely essential” and is worthy of defense. He utilizes his platform to spread out the message that every kid is entitled to maintain their innocence and grow up securely in the best environment with favorable life experiences.

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These messages have actually struck home with the fandom. Influenced by their idols, groups like ATINY and ARMY have actually established fundraising pages, pooling together significant quantities in microdonations for YGAP and regional kids’s shelters. Countless youths worldwide have actually been painting their own nails, getting the word out in class and offices.

On a much deeper level, the factor male K-pop idols becoming part of this drive truly matters is that it likewise alters how we see masculinity. For far too long, being a “guy” indicated being physically dominant, concealing feelings, and keeping household problems behind closed doors. Sleek Man turned that concept, switching characteristics of supremacy for vulnerability, compassion, and care. These idols using nail polish– something that’s constantly been stereotyped as “womanly”– to safeguard others, highlights that genuine strength lies in uniformity.

Refined Man is a sober pointer that altering the world does not constantly need big wealth or political power. Often it simply needs the nerve to look a little various.