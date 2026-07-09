Abundantia Entertainment has actually revealed Angrea theatrical function movie narrating the life of Sarkhel Kanhojiraje Angre, the Grand Admiral of the Maratha Navy who safeguarded India’s western seas versus the British and Portuguese for over 4 years. The movie will be directed by National Award winning filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar in his 2nd partnership with Abundantia, following Chiranjeevi Hanuman– The EternalAbundantia is producing Angre in association with Mapuskar’s Magij Pictures.

Abundantia Entertainment reveals Angre, Rajesh Mapuskar to direct movie on Maratha navy admiral Kanhojiraje Angre

Sarkhel Kanhojiraje Angre commanded a fleet from his head office at’Kolaba, ‘protecting the Konkan coast and asserting Maratha sovereignty over the Indian Ocean, continuing the maritime vision set in movement by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He stayed unbeaten through his profession and a dedicated fan of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s tradition.

Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, stated, “Today is among the proudest and most interesting days at Abundantia. Sarkhel Kanhojiraje Angre’s story is one that the world should have to see, particularly the more youthful generation that is uninformed of the tremendous contribution of this legend to our terrific history. Informing this story with the exceptionally gifted Rajesh Mapuskar, in our 2nd partnership together, makes it much more unique. Rajesh’s craft, his natural impulse for storytelling on the biggest phases, paired with his deep understanding of the Maratha history and culture, make him the ideal filmmaker for a story of this magnitude. Today, we take the initial step in this journey together.”

Director Rajesh Mapuskar stated,”I was born and raised on the Konkan coast, the coasts Sarkhel Kanhojiraje when ruled. This is a legendary from the land I come from. The story of Sarkhel Kanhojiraje Angre is one I have actually wished to inform for several years, one that should have to be seen on the biggest possible screen and felt by every Indian who sees it. Bringing this story to life with Vikram and Abundantia Entertainment, in our 2nd cooperation, is an outright pleasure. Abundantia’s belief in vibrant, uncompromising storytelling is precisely what a movie of this scale requires. I might not have actually requested a much better home for it. Today, we start the writing of the movie, and I eagerly anticipate an interesting journey together.”

Abundantia Entertainment’s releases up until now in 2026 consist of Daldal Subedaar and Maa BehenTitles slated for release later on this year consist of Chiranjeevi Hanuman– The Eternalin collaboration with Star Studios and Collective’s Historyverse, the Netflix series Family Business, and the Prime Video series Sundar Poonam.

More Pages: Angre Box Office Collection

< h2 alt ="Bollywood News - Live Updates" title ="Bollywood News - Live Updates"> BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Capture us for most current Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies upgrade, Box workplace collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and remain upgraded with most current hindi films just on Bollywood Hungama.