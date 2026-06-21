Hong Kong – Youth spaces foster connection

Youth spaces foster connection ******************************



Officially opened in April, two dedicated youth spaces launched by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau – namely Youth Link．Nam Cheong and HYAB JC Y Cube – are helping young people to broaden their horizons and expand their social networks.



News.gov.hk spoke to a teenage Youth Link member to learn about her experiences of using the facilities, while representatives of the two venues shared details of their ethos and operations.



The Under Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, Mr Clarence Leung, also shared his insights on the bureau’s efforts to enhance youth development.



The story is available at www.news.gov.hk/eng/feature from today (June 21) in text and video format.