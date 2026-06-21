True IDC Continues Investing with 6 Billion Baht in Its 7th Data Center in Northern Bangkok

True Internet Data Center Co., Ltd., or True IDC, the largest data center and cloud service provider in Thailand under the Charoen Pokphand Group, announced a continuous investment of over 6 billion baht and held a groundbreaking ceremony for its 7th data center in Northern Bangkok. The primary goal is to deliver high-standard data center services that support the rapidly growing demand for Cloud and AI. This investment will strengthen the digital infrastructure to propel Thailand towards a comprehensive AI economy. The project is scheduled to launch in the third quarter of 2027.

“Today, Cloud and AI are crucial mechanisms and engines driving and enhancing business competitiveness,” revealed Mr. Thanasorn Jaidee, Managing Director of True IDC. “According to IDC, investments in AI and GenAI in the Asia-Pacific region will grow fivefold, reaching a value of 11 trillion baht by 2029, representing an average annual growth rate of 38.4%. However, a major challenge for businesses today is accessing AI Hyperscale-level infrastructure capable of fully supporting advanced processing. Our goal is to build a world-class data center to support such infrastructure.

“This project is designed as a data center with high processing capabilities, featuring a massive core network connectivity hub located in a business district, to enable both Thai and international organizations to access superior digital infrastructure. We firmly believe that this strong foundation will be a key gear accelerating Thailand to sustainably become the digital and AI economic hub of the ASEAN region.”

This new AI Hyperscale data center has been comprehensively designed and developed to meet future technological demands, featuring the following key highlights

Global Intelligent Network Connectivity Hub: This project is a high-standard data center supporting Hyperscale computing systems and connecting to the largest core network hub in Thailand. It can transmit and exchange massive amounts of data both domestically and internationally. It supports the deployment of diverse Cloud, AI, and digital platforms, catering to organizations requiring real-time data processing.

This project is a high-standard data center supporting Hyperscale computing systems and connecting to the largest core network hub in Thailand. It can transmit and exchange massive amounts of data both domestically and internationally. It supports the deployment of diverse Cloud, AI, and digital platforms, catering to organizations requiring real-time data processing. Strategic Location with Convenient Service Access: True IDC aims to create a diversity of data center locations. Combined with its location in Northern Bangkok, an area with continuous business expansion, convenient transportation, and proximity to the city center, it serves as an ideal choice for data center expansion. This project will enable global hyperscale customers and Thai organizations in both the public and private sectors to access high-standard data center services, allowing them to initiate system deployments and deliver digital products to end users more rapidly.

True IDC aims to create a diversity of data center locations. Combined with its location in Northern Bangkok, an area with continuous business expansion, convenient transportation, and proximity to the city center, it serves as an ideal choice for data center expansion. This project will enable global hyperscale customers and Thai organizations in both the public and private sectors to access high-standard data center services, allowing them to initiate system deployments and deliver digital products to end users more rapidly. Designed and Developed with Advanced Data Center Technology: The building and support systems are constructed using modular techniques for high-rise buildings, emphasizing precision and speed. The interior is designed to accommodate the high-density processing of CPU and GPU chips, supported by multi-layered, high-efficiency main and backup power systems. It efficiently supports both air cooling and liquid cooling systems, which can be customized to meet specific customer needs. Additionally, it features robust network and strict security systems. The location is safe from natural disasters guaranteeing continuous business operations.

The building and support systems are constructed using modular techniques for high-rise buildings, emphasizing precision and speed. The interior is designed to accommodate the high-density processing of CPU and GPU chips, supported by multi-layered, high-efficiency main and backup power systems. It efficiently supports both air cooling and liquid cooling systems, which can be customized to meet specific customer needs. Additionally, it features robust network and strict security systems. The location is safe from natural disasters guaranteeing continuous business operations. Elevating Services with International Standards and Environmental Sustainability: In terms of services, this project will operate according to the globally recognized international standards of the Uptime Institute. Furthermore, strict data governance is in place according to required standards. Sustainability management also aligns with ISO 14001 and ISO 50001 standards, covering proper environmental management and energy use, including maintaining Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) at an optimal level.



Moving forward with the investment and construction of this 7th AI Hyperscale data center project reflects True IDC’s unwavering commitment to elevating the country’s digital infrastructure industry beyond previous limits, promoting economic driving forces, and supporting data sovereignty. This project is not only a crucial piece completing Thailand’s technological ecosystem but also a main driving force preparing Thailand to emerge as the digital hub of ASEAN.



About True IDC

True Internet Data Center Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand), operating under CP Group and Global Infrastructure Partner (GIP), a part of BlackRock, is Thailand’s largest data center services provider. Specializing in AI Hyperscale Data Center services designed for advanced computing workloads and the expansion of cloud and artificial intelligence, True IDC manages facilities in key business districts domestically and internationally, certified to the highest international standards. It is recognized by leading global organizations and serves as a key driver of Thailand’s and ASEAN’s digital economy.

For more information: https://www.trueidc.com/