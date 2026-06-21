Wibmo Unveils Agentic Risk Intelligence Assistant – an AI Assistant for Financial Crime Operations

MUMBAI, INDIA, June 19, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – PT Wibmo Services Indonesia, the Indonesian entity of Wibmo, a leading provider of payment security solutions today shared details of Wibmo Agentic Risk Intelligence Assistant (ARIA), an AI-powered platform unveiled by Wibmo at its flagship industry event, ‘Securing Digital Payments: Innovation, Intelligence & Trust,’ held in Mumbai, India.

Unveiling ARIA in Mumbai: Wibmo’s Agentic Risk Intelligence Assistant brings the power of AI to fraud, AML, KYC, and dispute operations

Unveiling ARIA in Mumbai: Wibmo’s Agentic Risk Intelligence Assistant brings the power of AI to fraud, AML, KYC, and dispute operationsARIA is designed to support risk teams at banks and PSPs, combining AI-driven analysis with human decision-making and accountability. This is highly relevant now, as digital payment fraud challenges becoming increasingly complex. With the sustained growth in the payments ecosystem, financial institutions are focused on improving operational risk efficiency while maintaining strong governance and oversight.

Early modelling shows ARIA achieving over 70% reduction in investigation time through agents acting in real-time, enabling teams to process significantly more cases per FTE per day. ARIA targets delivering recommendation accuracy close to 90%, designed to improve quality metrics across risk operations teams.

ARIA represents a fundamental shift in how financial institutions approach risk operations by introducing specialized AI agents that support data aggregation, analysis, and draft recommendations, while preserving human decision-making authority and governance controls at every critical juncture.

ARIA combines capabilities across investigation, decision support, and operational actioning. The platform gathers signals from transactions, risk models, customer and merchant history, linked transactions, and historical fraud patterns to automate data aggregation that typically consumes significant analyst bandwidth. Using frontier AI models, ARIA generates evidence-referenced verdicts, identifies emerging patterns through multi-signal reasoning, and provides transparent, auditable recommendations. The platform also enables SOP-driven resolutions, customer and merchant communications, reduction of false alerts, and proactive defence mechanisms against emerging anomalies.

Shailesh Paul, CEO, Wibmo, said, “As fraud becomes more sophisticated and regulatory expectations continue to evolve, risk operations teams must manage growing complexity with limited resources. ARIA is designed to help institutions scale intelligently by combining the speed and analytical capabilities of AI with the judgment, oversight, and accountability of human expertise. While AI agents assist with data analysis and recommendations, every critical decision continues to remain firmly under human control.”

Unlike fully autonomous AI systems, Wibmo’s Agentic Risk Intelligence Assistant is built with a governance-first architecture designed for enterprise financial institutions. Every recommendation continues to flow through existing approval mechanisms without autonomous production actions, while all analyses are supported by transparent reasoning chains and comprehensive audit trails. The platform brings together specialized agents across fraud, AML, KYC, and disputes within a unified framework, alongside replayable audits and complete operational provenance for every agent action.

The launch event brought together more than 50 senior leaders from banks, fintechs, payment networks, and technology organizations to discuss evolving challenges in digital payment security and the future of AI-led fraud prevention. Speakers from PayU, NPCI Bharat Billpay, Visa, Mastercard, Flipkart, CSB Bank, Jio Payment Solutions, and Network International participated in discussions around acquiring fraud risk management, authentication technologies, and risk-based decisioning.

About Wibmo

Wibmo, a fully owned subsidiary of PayU, headquartered in Cupertino, USA, is a global full-stack PayTech leader with over two decades of expertise in Payment Security and Digital Payments. Operating across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East & Africa, Wibmo powers critical payment infrastructure for 200+ banks, financial institutions, merchants, and fintechs worldwide.

Reinforcing its commitment to Indonesia, Wibmo has established a local entity – PT Wibmo Services Indonesia – along with a local AWS cloud instance to meet the nation’s data sovereignty and on-soil requirements.

Wibmo’s comprehensive suite of solutions spans Fraud and Risk Management, Tokenization, Payment Security, Multi-factor Authentication, Merchant Processing, Card Issuance, and Digital Banking Front-End solutions. As a trusted partner to banks and fintechs globally, Wibmo secures over 4 billion transactions annually while supporting their digital payments journey with innovative payment solutions. Learn more at: https://wibmo.com/



Topic: Press release summary