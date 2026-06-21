Air India crash interim report intentionally overlooked cockpit information? Pilot body makes significant claims

Run-through Pilots’ body Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has actually advised the federal government to purchase simulator-based restoration for the Air India Flight 171 crash examination. FIP has actually questioned the initial findings, recommending an electrical breakdown preceded engine failure, mentioning an absence of anticipated cockpit informs.

ANI Air India AI-171 crash

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP )has actually raised fresh issues over the initial findings of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the Air India Flight 171 mishap, stating that important cockpit alerting information appears to have actually been intentionally neglected.

The pilots’ body declared that the report does not totally show proof that might show an electrical breakdown before the synchronised loss of engine power, ToI reported on June 20.

Attending to an interview on Friday, FIP president Capt C. Randhawa stated the association thinks the examination needs to consist of in-depth simulator-based restoration before the last report is released.

According to the federation, it has actually officially advised the federal government to direct the AAIB to perform such recognition workouts in connection with the June 12, 2025 crash.

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The pilots’ body argued that if an electrical failure had actually happened in the way it presumes, the cockpit systems would likely have actually created numerous care messages and accompanying audio signals.

Randhawa preserved that such cautions would generally be protected in the cockpit voice recorder and competed that the initial findings did not provide the series of notifies that would be anticipated under those scenarios.

FIP likewise questioned the condition of the airplane’s flight information recorder, which was set up in the tail area. Randhawa kept in mind that although the tail structure was recuperated in reasonably undamaged condition, the recorder supposedly suffered substantial damage.

He recommended that due to the fact that the system depends solely on electrical power, its condition should have closer examination as part of the wider assessment into a possible power-related problem.

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To support its position, the federation commissioned a series of 10 independent simulator workouts utilizing a Boeing 787 platform after, according to the association, duplicated ask for equivalent main screening did not lead to such trials being performed.

Based upon those simulations, FIP declared that the Ram Air Turbine (RAT)– an emergency situation system developed to bring back vital hydraulic and electrical functions following a significant power loss– would need about 18 seconds to release and re-establish hydraulic pressure after both engines closed down. The association stated this varies substantially from the series detailed in the initial report, which showed that the RAT ended up being functional approximately 4 seconds after the fuel control changes cut fuel supply to the engines.

Looking for to strengthen its need for simulation-based confirmation, Randhawa described the examination into the 2009 emergency situation landing of a United States Airways airplane on the Hudson River.

He remembered that detectives at first questioned the team’s decision-making however modified their evaluation after carrying out lots of simulator runs, concluding that returning securely to the departure airport would not have actually been practical within the readily available time.

Drawing a parallel with today case, the FIP chief argued that detailed screening is especially crucial since the pilots associated with the Air India crash are no longer conscious provide their variation of occasions.

The federation stated unbiased restoration through simulator analysis would assist guarantee that conclusions reached in the last report are supported by replicable technical proof and supply higher self-confidence in the probe.

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