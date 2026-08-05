Five illegal rat holes for illegal mining sealed in Bokaro

CISF and CCL personnel at the site in Tarabera

Bokaro: CISF and Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) on Tuesday jointly demolished five rat holes allegedly used for illegal coal extraction at the abandoned Tarabera mine in the Dhori area of Bermo subdivision.The action was initiated after CISF officials received confidential information that coal was being extracted illegally from the closed mine. CCL Kargali Commandant Raj Pratap Singh subsequently alerted CCL Dhori general manager Rajiv Kumar Singh.A joint team of CISF personnel, CCL officials, police and the local administration inspected the site, identified the illegal excavation points and sealed five rat holes, Singh said.

The operation was conducted under provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.Officials said illegal mining damages the environment, causes revenue losses and puts local residents at risk. Unsafe underground excavations also increase the possibility of accidents, they added.The CISF said enforcement action against illegal mining would continue across coal-producing areas.