Amazon Prime Video will support Samsung’s HDR10+ Advanced

Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service will be the first one to use Samsung’s newest HDR10+ Advanced format on “supported titles globally” beginning later this month. You will need a Samsung TV from the Korean company’s 2026 lineup to take advantage of the new format.

As the name implies, HDR10+ Advanced is an upgrade to the HDR10+ format. It brings Enhanced Overall Brightness, which uses extended statistical metadata to “make fuller use of today’s premium TV brightness capabilities, delivering brighter, more precise HDR across the full tonal range”, the official press release states.

There’s also “AI-driven” tone mapping to preserve shadow detail in darker scenes and deliver “the heightened brightness that sports and action content demands”.

HDR10+ Advanced additionally has Intelligent Motion Smoothing, which “utilizes scene-by-scene metadata to allow compatible displays to dynamically adjust motion processing”. This apparently preserves “the cinematic feel of film content” while “delivering smooth, natural motion for sports, action, and other fast-moving scenes”.

The fact that Prime Video is the first streaming service to support the new format is not surprising, seeing as how it was also the first one to offer HDR10+ back in December 2017.

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