Hong Kong – InvestHK to showcase Hong Kong as premier go-global launchpad for biotechnology companies at US BIO International Convention 2026

InvestHK to showcase Hong Kong as premier go-global launchpad for biotechnology companies at US BIO International Convention 2026 ******************************************************************************************



​Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) willshowcase Hong Kong as the go-global launchpad for life sciences and health technology companies at the BIO International Convention 2026. Opening tomorrow (June 22, San Diego time) and running through June 25 at the San Diego Convention Center in the United States (US), the convention is recognised as one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive events for the global biotechnology sector.



Driving the Government’s cross-market collaboration at the flagship event, the Head of Innovation & Technology and Life & Health Sciences of InvestHK, Mr Andy Wong, and the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) will lead a delegation of over 20 Hong Kong-based life science and health technology companies, five universities and 15 university spin-offs.



At the Hong Kong pavilion, InvestHK and the HKSTP will host a series of company showcases, pitching sessions and networking events connecting the delegation with global investors, partners and industry leaders. The programme highlights how Hong Kong serves as a gateway to Asia, and increasingly as a springboard for life sciences and health technology companies to expand from the region into international markets.



Among the participating companies are Chinese enterprises SPH Biotherapeutics (HK) Limited, Canton Biologics (Hong Kong) Limited, and Great Bay Bio Limited, each of which has chosen Hong Kong as a platform to connect with international capital, partners and markets, turning Mainland innovation into global opportunity.



InvestHK has been working closely with these companies to support their go-global strategies, from facilitating market entry and business set-up to connecting them with investors, research partners, and industry networks globally.



Mr Wong said, “Building on our participation last year, InvestHK is returning to deepen our engagement with the US biotech sector and strengthen connections between Hong Kong and key international players. Hong Kong provides life sciences and health technology companies with a strong foothold in Asia and a clear pathway to global growth. With top-tier research talent, world-class research and development infrastructure, robust intellectual property protection and deep connectivity with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), the city offers an environment where companies can raise capital, build partnerships and accelerate time-to-market for their innovations.”



He added, “Hong Kong’s appeal as a go-global base is reinforced by strong government support for the sector. This includes the ‘1+’ mechanism for expedited drug approval, robust funding incentives such as the Research, Academic, and Industry Sectors One-plus (RAISe+) Scheme, the measure of using Hong Kong-registered drugs and medical devices used in Hong Kong public hospitals in the GBA, as well as the development of a vast innovation hub in the Northern Metropolis. The city has everything it takes for life sciences and health technology companies of all sizes to thrive and excel.”



The BIO International Convention 2026 unites over 20 000 global industry leaders from more than 76 countries, representing the full spectrum of the biotechnology ecosystem, and offers one of the ideal stages for Hong Kong to make its case to the world.