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19459014 19659001 < iframe src = width = height = frameborder = enable = allowfullscreen > 19659002 19459014 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh On Transformation Of Warfare In Shillong|OTV 19659003 #rajnathsingh #defenceminister #shillong #modernwarfare #indiadefence #nationalsecurity #otv #indianarmy #otvnews #otvenglish #otvnewsenglish ——————————————————————————————————— 19459022 OdishaTV is Odisha’s no 1 News Channel. OTV being the very first personal satellite television channel in Odisha brings the onus of charting a course that behoves its pioneering efforts. 19459022 Appropriately its charter goals are FREE, FAIR and UNBIASED. OTV provides trustworthy info throughout all platforms: TELEVISION, Internet and Mobile. 19659004 Stay tuned for all the breaking news! Go to Our Website https://odishatv.in/ Android App: bit.ly/ OTVAndroidApp 19459022 iOS App: http://bit.ly/OTViOSApp View Live: http://live.odishatv.in/ YouTube: https://goo.gl/Ehz6OP 19459022 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvnews 19459022 OTV English Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvenglish Telegram @otvtelegram @otvkhabar 19459022 Twitter: https://twitter.com/otvnews 19459022 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otvnews/ 19659006 #OTVNews #OdishaTV