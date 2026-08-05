‘We require more aid’: Flood-hit locals raise relief issues before Odisha Deputy CM throughout Jajpur go to

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida checked out the flood-affected locations of Jajpur district on Tuesday to examine the continuous relief and repair steps.



Deputy CM in flood-hit Jajpur Photograph: (AI-Generated)

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida checked out the flood-affected locations of Jajpur district on Tuesday to examine the continuous relief and repair procedures. Throughout the very first stage, she checked out the flood-hit locations in Badachana block.

Later on, she examined the breach on the Kani River embankment at Patana in Dasarathpur block. While returning, the Deputy Chief Minister stopped at the Dhobabil location under Tarpada panchayat. She communicated with the flood-affected locals and checked out their issues.

Citizens Allege Shortage Of Relief And Healthcare

According to reports, numerous citizens declared that they did not get relief products, health care services, or tarpaulins. They revealed their discontentment and staged a demonstration to highlight their complaints before the Deputy Chief Minister.

Minati Jena, the plaintiff, stated, “Our house is located near the embankment breach. A total of 17 families live here. Earlier, the floodwater outside was neck-deep, but it has now receded.”

Another regional, Muna Jena, stated that authorities went to the location for an examination, however just in the evening. He stated the authorities must have come throughout the day so they might have much better comprehended the condition of the impacted citizens.

Reacting to the event, BJP leader Goutam Ray specified that all necessary help had actually currently been supplied to the afflicted individuals.

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“Residents are requiring more than what is needed,” he stated.

Damage Control Underway

The Deputy CM directed the district administration to instantly carry out repair work to the breached embankment on the Kani River. Authorities likewise examined crop losses and damage to homes triggered by the floods.

Check out: Odisha floods: Bhadrak’s Basudevpur still marooned after 15 days, crops damaged

She even more guaranteed that all required help would be encompassed the afflicted individuals at the earliest.