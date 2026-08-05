Chit fund crackdown: Bhubaneswar ED raids previous Visakhapatnam MLA Malla Vijay Prasad’s house

Enforcement Directorate, Bhubaneswar browsed facilities connected to previous Visakhapatnam MLA Malla Vijay Prasad over a supposed chit fund scams case.



Previous Visakhapatnam MLA Malla Vijay Prasad Photograph:( OTV )

The Enforcement Directorate (ED ), Bhubaneswar on Wednesday carried out searches at properties connected to previous Visakhapatnam MLA Malla Vijay Prasad in connection with a supposed chit fund scams case.

The raids were performed by the Bhubaneswar zonal workplace of the ED as part of its continuous examination into thought monetary abnormalities and cash laundering connected to chit fund operations, main sources stated.

The action comes years after the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Odisha Crime Branch jailed Vijay Prasad in 2021 in connection with the supposed chit fund rip-off. Following his arrest, he was later on approved conditional bail by the Odisha High Court.

While the ED has actually not yet released a main declaration detailing the result of the searches, the company is thought to be analyzing monetary deals, residential or commercial property records and other files to trace the supposed earnings of criminal offense and establish the cash path.

What Prasad-owned Wellfare Buildings and Estates Accused Of?

According to reports, Prasad-owned Wellfare Buildings and Estates Pvt Ltd. has actually been implicated of fooling countless depositors from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to a tune of Rs 1,200 crore. A case was reserved versus him by the Odisha Police in 2019.

Previously in 2016, the CBI had actually browsed his workplace and property properties in connection with supposed chit fund frauds to the tune of numerous crores.

Check Out: Puri Rath Yatra chariot wheels to be set up at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The most recent searches form part of the ED’s continuing efforts to examine supposed cash laundering emerging from chit fund-related offenses signed up under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The firm is anticipated to evaluate the taken files and electronic proof to figure out the degree of the supposed monetary abnormalities.

More information concerning the case and the result of the raids are waited for as the examination advances.

Check out In HINDI:

पढ़ें: राष्ट्रपति भवन में स्थापित होंगे पुरी Rath Yatra के पवित्र रथों के पहिए