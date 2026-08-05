< iframe src = 19459005 width = height = frameborder = enable = allowfullscreen > 19459014 Sambalpur Drug Bust! 2 Woman Arrested With Brown Sugar, Police Hunt Mastermind 19659003 #drugseizure #sambalpur #brownsugar #drugsmuggler #policearrest #otvnewsenglish #otvnews 19459022 ——————————————————————————————————— OdishaTV is Odisha’s no 1 News Channel. OTV being the very first personal satellite television channel in Odisha brings the onus of charting a course that behoves its pioneering efforts. Appropriately its charter goals are FREE, FAIR and UNBIASED. OTV provides dependable info throughout all platforms: TELEVISION, Internet and Mobile. 19659004 Stay tuned for all the breaking news! Check out Our Website https://odishatv.in/ Android App: bit.ly/ OTVAndroidApp iOS App: http://bit.ly/OTViOSApp See Live: http://live.odishatv.in/ YouTube: https://goo.gl/Ehz6OP Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvnews OTV English Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvenglish Telegram @otvtelegram @otvkhabar Twitter: https://twitter.com/otvnews 19459022 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otvnews/ #OTVNews #OdishaTV 19659007
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