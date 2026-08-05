Puri Rath Yatra chariot wheels to be set up at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The spiritual wheels from Puri’s Rath Yatra chariots will be showcased at Rashtrapati Bhavan, highlighting Odisha’s cultural and spiritual heritage.



< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/07/17/rath-yatra-2026-how-an-upgraded-brake-system-is-making-chariots-safer-2026-07-17-13-32-52.jpg" alt ="Rath Yatra 2026: How an upgraded brake system is making Puri's 40-tonne chariots safer"> Puri Rath Yatra Chariots

The spiritual wheels of the 3 chariots of Puri yearly Rath Yatra will quickly be shown at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, marking another considerable acknowledgment of Odisha’s abundant cultural and spiritual heritage.

The statement was made by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee, who stated he positioned the proposition before President Droupadi Murmu throughout a conference at Lok Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. According to Padhee, the President easily authorized the proposition, calling it a matter of pride for individuals of Odisha.

The wheels from Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosh, Lord Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja, and Goddess Subhadra’s Darpadalan chariots will be transferred to New Delhi and set up within the governmental estate as long-lasting signs of Odisha’s centuries-old Jagannath custom.

Every year, brand-new wood chariots are built for the world-famous Rath Yatra utilizing newly sourced lumber. As soon as the celebration concludes, the chariots are taken apart according to custom. A part of the wood is made use of in the cooking area of the Jagannath Temple, while a number of crucial elements are auctioned amongst enthusiasts.

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This is not the very first circumstances of Odisha’s cultural tradition being showcased at Rashtrapati Bhavan. In October 2024, 4 sandstone reproductions of the renowned Konark wheels were set up at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre and Amrit Udyan to highlight India’s architectural and creative heritage for visitors.