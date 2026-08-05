Odisha prepares to change Chilika into first-rate tourist location; master strategy quickly

The Odisha federal government is

alt=”article-content-section”> preparing to prepare a detailed master strategy for the incorporated advancement of Chilika Lake, Maa Kalijai Temple and the Satapada area.

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The Odisha federal government is preparing to prepare an extensive master strategy for the incorporated advancement of Chilika Lake, Maa Kalijai Temple and the Satapada area. This includes the objective to establish the location into a first-rate tourist location while securing its eco-friendly significance.

According to a report by The Times Of India, the proposition was evaluated at a top-level conference chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Law, Works and Excise Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Tuesday. The conference concentrated on enhancing tourist facilities, enhancing visitor facilities and promoting sustainable tourist at Chilika, which is Asia’s biggest brackish water lagoon and a Ramsar website.

Concentrate On Sustainable Tourism

Throughout the conference, Pravati Parida stressed the requirement to improve tourist facilities around Chilika without interrupting the lake’s environmental balance. She likewise required the holistic advancement of the Maa Kalijai Temple, among Odisha’s popular spiritual locations, along with first-rate hospitality centers for visitors.

Prithiviraj Harichandan worried the value of preparing an extensive advancement plan with unique concentrate on much better roadway connection and public facilities. He stated all proposed jobs must be executed in an ecologically delicate way to protect Chilika’s special biodiversity.

Extensive Tourism Projects Proposed

Authorities provided conceptual master strategies including enhanced roadway networks, contemporary jetties, parking centers, bird-watching points, biking tracks, roller skating zones, water sports and boating centers, travelling paths, tree homes, open food courts, picnic areas and public art showcasing Odisha’s cultural heritage.

The conference likewise evaluated the proposed greenfield roadway linking Gopalpur and Bahuda, which is anticipated to reinforce local connection and more increase tourist in the surrounding locations.