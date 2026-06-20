Female eliminated, 8 hurt in lightning strike while returning from funeral banquet in Odisha

A female passed away and 8 others were hurt after lightning struck a tree under which they had actually nestled throughout a storm while returning from a funeral banquet in Odisha’s Deogarh district.



Residents gathered following the deadly lightning strike Photograph: (OTV)

A female was eliminated and 8 others sustained severe injuries after a lightning strike hit a group of individuals nestling under a tree throughout an abrupt storm in Odisha’s Deogarh district on Saturday.

Check out: Three eliminated in lightning strikes throughout Ganjam, Dhenkanal

The terrible event happened at Karalaga town under Riamal block while the victims were returning home after participating in a funeral banquet.

According to regional sources, the group, all citizens of Barkhol Sahi in Karalaga town, was on its method back from Manoharpur Sahi when heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and lightning started.

In an effort to leave the negative weather condition, they collected under a neighboring tree. Minutes later on, lightning struck the tree, leaving one lady dead and 8 others seriously hurt.

The deceased has actually been recognized as Sabitri Munda, who was stated dead by medical professionals after being required to Chhendipada healthcare facility in neighbouring Angul district.

The hurt were at first confessed to the exact same healthcare facility before the seriously hurt were described the District Headquarters Hospital in Angul for innovative treatment.

Amongst those seriously hurt are Basanti Balmuch, Raimuni Munda, Seema Munda and Mani Gagarai, in addition to 4 kids, authorities stated. The condition of the hurt is being carefully kept an eye on by medical professionals.

The event has actually cast a pall of gloom over Karalaga town, with locals grieving the loss of a neighborhood member while wishing the fast healing of those going through treatment.

The disaster likewise works as a pointer of the risks positioned by looking for shelter under trees throughout thunderstorms, especially throughout the monsoon season.

No remarks were gotten from the victims’ households or the regional cops in this regard.

Documented By: Siddhartha