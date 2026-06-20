Maharashtra Temple disaster: Six dead, lots feared caught after roofing system collapse in Parbhani

The event took place throughout a hectic duration at the temple when a great deal of fans had actually collected for prayers and spiritual activities. According to initial reports,



Temple collapses in Maharashtra Photograph: (X)

A significant catastrophe unfolded in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district on Saturday when the roofing system of an under-construction sabha mandap at the Yashwadi Maruti Temple collapsed, leaving a minimum of 6 fans dead and numerous others hurt.

The event took place throughout a hectic duration at the temple when a great deal of followers had actually collected for prayers and spiritual activities. According to initial reports, the roofing of the under-construction hall located in front of the temple all of a sudden paved the way, trapping lots of individuals below the particles.

Rescue authorities fear that around 30 to 40 fans might still be caught under the collapsed structure. Emergency situation groups, authorities workers, and district administration authorities hurried to the area right away and released a huge rescue operation. Ambulances have actually been released in great deals to transfer the hurt to neighboring health centers.

The abrupt collapse set off panic and turmoil throughout the temple properties as fans rushed to security. A number of individuals supposedly sustained severe injuries, though authorities are yet to formally validate the last casualty and injury figures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed sorrow over the event and extended his acknowledgements to the bereaved households. In a message shared by the Prime Minister’s Office, he stated he was deeply saddened by the death and wished the fast healing of those hurt.

Rescue operations are advancing a war footing as authorities work relentlessly to clear the debris and look for survivors. The reason for the collapse is yet to be identified, and a comprehensive examination is anticipated as soon as rescue efforts are finished.