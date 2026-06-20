Hizbul terrorist’s daddy amongst 2 apprehended in Kishtwar; arms recuperated

Jammu and Kashmir Police have actually jailed 2 horror operatives, consisting of the daddy of a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, in Kishtwar district. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Police arrested Tariq Ahmed Ginoo, a forest department employee and the father of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mudassir Hussain, along with his associate Mohammad Iqbal. Both are residents of Tander in the Dachan area of Kishtwar." > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/20/400x225/Police-arrested-Tariq-Ahmed-Ginoo--a-forest-depart_1781952550133.jpg"alt ="Police arrested Tariq Ahmed Ginoo, a forest department employee and the father of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mudassir Hussain, along with his associate Mohammad Iqbal. Both are residents of Tander in the Dachan area of Kishtwar."title ="Police arrested Tariq Ahmed Ginoo, a forest department employee and the father of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mudassir Hussain, along with his associate Mohammad Iqbal. Both are residents of Tander in the Dachan area of Kishtwar."width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Authorities apprehended Tariq Ahmed Ginoo, a forest department worker and the daddy of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mudassir Hussain, together with his associate Mohammad Iqbal. Both are citizens of Tander in the Dachan location of Kishtwar.

The cops detained Tariq Ahmed Ginoo, a forest department staff member and the daddy of active Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mudassir Hussain, together with his associate Mohammad Iqbal. Both are homeowners of Tander in the Dachan location of Kishtwar.

According to Kishtwar SSP Naresh Singh, a precise examination caused the duo’s arrest for their declared participation in offering assistance and assisting in regional terrorists.

Ginoo was detained in connection with FIR No. 167/2025 signed up at the Kishtwar police headquarters under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 13, 16, 18, 19, 20, and 23 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and Sections 7/27 of the Arms Act.

Following his interrogation, security forces revealed a hideout in the Kanzalgoth forest of the Tander location, recuperating a cache of arms and ammo that consisted of 16 live AK-47 attack rifle cartridges, 2 under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) grenades, and one round UBGL.

This advancement follows the current arrest of 2 other fear operatives, Muneer Ahmed and Mashkoor Ahmed, both locals of Chatroo, for comparable offenses. The SSP stated the continuous examination intends to take apart the whole network, guaranteeing all those included are hauled into court through due legal procedure.

Security forces have actually released a collaborated manhunt to remove 3 active Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists who have actually run in the upper reaches of Kishtwar for over a years. The authorities have actually restated a money benefit of 10 lakh each for info causing the capture of the trio, determined as Mudassir Hussain, Riyaz Ahmad, alias Hazari, and Mohammad Amin, alias Jahangir Saroori, the longest-surviving Hizbul leader in the area.