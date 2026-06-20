United States, Iran Envoys Head For Peace Talks, Israeli Strikes Continue After Ceasefire|Image: Reuters

Dubai: U.S. President Donald Trump’s individual envoy and Iran’s foreign minister were headed to Switzerland for talks, Axios stated, although lethal strikes by Israel in Lebanon on Saturday might evaluate a brand-new ceasefire secret to ending the Iran war.

The talks, led by Steve Witkoff and Abbas Araqchi mark an effort to turn today’s interim 14-point pact into a long lasting local offer to end the war that the United States and Israel released on February 28.

Simply hours after a ceasefire took impact in Lebanon in between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, Israeli air strikes and drone attacks eliminated at least 5 individuals in the south on Saturday, Lebanese state media stated.

A stop to the battling in Lebanon is a condition for beginning 60 days of U.S.-Iranian speak to solve conflicts over Iran’s nuclear program and other tough problems required to create a more resilient offer crucial to resuming the Strait of Hormuz and stabilising international oil materials.

Witkoff-Araqchi Talks Arranged After Vance Pulls Out

The Lebanon ceasefire worked around 4 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Friday in Lebanon after an exchange of fire, a senior U.S. authorities stated. 2 sources from Hezbollah and a senior Israeli authorities validated the ceasefire.

Israeli warplanes and drones released a series of strikes throughout the Nabatieh location over night and into Saturday early morning, damaging domestic structures, while Israeli weapons shelled Nabatieh and its borders before dawn, Lebanese state news company NNA stated.

Israel did not instantly discuss the NNA report.

Witkoff is heading to Switzerland to sign up with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, who is currently there, while Araqchi would take a trip there on Saturday, Axios stated.

The White House did not react to concerns about Witkoff’s travel. Iran has actually not verified Araqchi’s strategies.

Vice President JD Vance cancelled intend on Thursday to take a trip to the Swiss mountaintop resort of Buergenstock as preparations for technical talks were well advanced, amidst increasing stress in between Israel and Hezbollah.

Switzerland stood all set to assist in the U.S.-Iran talks and preparatory work continued, the Swiss foreign ministry stated.

Wednesday’s interim offer needs the United States, Iran and their allies to state an instant and long-term termination of military operations on all fronts, consisting of in Lebanon.

Israel, neglected of the talks, states it is not celebration to the offer.

Lebanon Key to long lasting US-Ian Peace Deal

Araqchi, in a phone call with his Pakistani equivalent on Friday, stated the United States would be accountable for any infraction of its dedications under the offer, consisting of ending the battling in Lebanon, his ministry stated.

Lebanon was drawn into the local war when Hezbollah opened fire at Israel on March 2, triggering it to release an offensive versus the group and attack the south of the nation.

Before Saturday’s attacks, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun went over holding Israel-Lebanon settlements in Washington from Tuesday to Thursday, the State Department stated.

The Lebanese presidency stated an extensive ceasefire was a basic pillar of these talks. The Iran war has actually eliminated a minimum of 7,000 individuals, mainly in Iran and Lebanon. It has actually risen energy costs, stiring inflation worldwide.

Brent crude fell about 8% today, and oil deliveries through the Strait of Hormuz got after the finalizing of the interim offer. The strait brought almost a fifth of international petroleum and melted gas products before Iran blockaded it throughout the war.

The body Iran established to handle the strait stated on Friday it would waive scheduled costs throughout the interim offer’s settlement duration.

The interim offer anticipates relief for Iran from financial sanctions, the unfreezing of possessions worth 10s of billions of dollars and instant U.S. waivers for its exports of oil.

It likewise offers a $300-billion restoration fund for Iran and other monetary rewards.

Trump once again protected the offer after criticism in Washington, consisting of some from Republican allies in Congress who question whether he yielded excessive to end a war undesirable with many Americans ahead of midterm elections in November.