Mixed drink vs Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Released 14 Years Later, Shahid Kapoor-led Sequel Manages Slightly Better Opening

Mixed drink vs Cocktail 2 Box workplace|Image: X

Mixed Drink 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: The much-awaited love drama lastly struck the cinemas on June 19. Directed by Homi Adjania, the movie includes Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in a love triangle story. Regardless of the substantial promos and a solo release, Mixed drink 2 is off to a sluggish start at package workplace.

Mixed drink 2 at package workplace

According to Sacnilk, Mixed drink 2 opened to a lukewarm 13.50 crore. While the collection is good thinking about a working Friday, it is remarkably not a huge dive from the opening day collection of the very first movie. Relased in 2012, the Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty starrer Mixed drink generated 10.95 crore. Provided the years of space in between the releases and the brand-new criteria set at package workplace, the collection of Mixed drink 2 mostly dissatisfies. The motion picture has actually opened much better than the previous couple of Bollywood releases.

The opening day collection of Mixed drink 2 has actually been much better than Shahid Kapoor’s last theatrical release, O RomeoThe movie, likewise starring Triptii Dimri, earned just 8 crore at package workplace on its very first day. Mixed drink 2‘s opening-day collection has actually tracked the day-one organization of Kriti Sanon’s last release, Tere Ishk Mein. The collection of Mixed drink 2 is most likely to witness a small development over the weekend.

Is Cocktail 2 a deserving follow up to the Saif Ali Khan starrer 2012 movie?