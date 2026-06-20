5 Killed in Israeli Strikes on South Lebanon Despite Ceasefire

Israeli Strikes on South Lebanon|Image: Reuters

DUBAI: A minimum of 5 individuals were eliminated in Israeli air campaign and drone attacks in southern Lebanon on Saturday, Lebanese state media reported, simply hours after a ceasefire in between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group worked.

State news firm NNA stated Israeli warplanes and drones performed a series of strikes throughout the Nabatieh location over night and into Saturday early morning, damaging domestic structures and homes, while Israeli weapons shelled Nabatieh and its borders before dawn.

Israel and Hezbollah consented to the ceasefire on Friday following an escalation in hostilities in Lebanon, according to a U.S. authorities.