20.4 C
London
Sunday, June 21, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business 5 Killed in Israeli Strikes on South Lebanon Despite Ceasefire

5 Killed in Israeli Strikes on South Lebanon Despite Ceasefire

By
Correspondent
-
0
64

Upgraded 20 June 2026 at 11:21 IST

The state news company stated Israeli warplanes and drones performed a series of strikes throughout the Nabatieh location over night and into Saturday early morning, damaging domestic structures and homes, while Israeli weapons shelled Nabatieh and its borders before dawn.

Israeli Strikes on South Lebanon|Image: Reuters

DUBAI: A minimum of 5 individuals were eliminated in Israeli air campaign and drone attacks in southern Lebanon on Saturday, Lebanese state media reported, simply hours after a ceasefire in between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group worked.

State news firm NNA stated Israeli warplanes and drones performed a series of strikes throughout the Nabatieh location over night and into Saturday early morning, damaging domestic structures and homes, while Israeli weapons shelled Nabatieh and its borders before dawn.

Israel and Hezbollah consented to the ceasefire on Friday following an escalation in hostilities in Lebanon, according to a U.S. authorities.

A senior Israeli authorities and 2 Hezbollah sources validated the contract to Reuters. The U.S. authorities stated the truce was to start at 4 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Friday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Popular

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here