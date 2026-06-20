5 Killed in Israeli Strikes on South Lebanon Despite Ceasefire

Upgraded 20 June 2026 at 11:21 IST
The state news company stated Israeli warplanes and drones performed a series of strikes throughout the Nabatieh location over night and into Saturday early morning, damaging domestic structures and homes, while Israeli weapons shelled Nabatieh and its borders before dawn.
DUBAI: A minimum of 5 individuals were eliminated in Israeli air campaign and drone attacks in southern Lebanon on Saturday, Lebanese state media reported, simply hours after a ceasefire in between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group worked.
State news firm NNA stated Israeli warplanes and drones performed a series of strikes throughout the Nabatieh location over night and into Saturday early morning, damaging domestic structures and homes, while Israeli weapons shelled Nabatieh and its borders before dawn.
Israel and Hezbollah consented to the ceasefire on Friday following an escalation in hostilities in Lebanon, according to a U.S. authorities.
A senior Israeli authorities and 2 Hezbollah sources validated the contract to Reuters. The U.S. authorities stated the truce was to start at 4 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Friday.