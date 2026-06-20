Shooting at Haryana Congress MLA Balram Dangi’s Meham workplace

Unknown motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at the workplace of Congress MLA Balram Dangi in Meham town at 1am on Saturday, cops stated. Nobody was hurt as the facilities, situated opposite the Meham police headquarters, was closed at the time of the attack. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Police at the Meham office of Congress MLA Balram Dangi on Saturday morning. Four shots were fired at the office around 1am. No one was injured in the incident. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/20/400x225/Police-at-the-Meham-office-of-Congress-MLA-Balram-_1781934305302.jpg"alt ="Police at the Meham office of Congress MLA Balram Dangi on Saturday morning. Four shots were fired at the office around 1am. No one was injured in the incident. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)"title ="Police at the Meham office of Congress MLA Balram Dangi on Saturday morning. Four shots were fired at the office around 1am. No one was injured in the incident. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Cops at the Meham workplace of Congress MLA Balram Dangi on Saturday early morning. 4 shots were fired at the workplace around 1am. Nobody was hurt in the event. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

The occurrence emerged around 7am when workplace caretaker Sanjay Kumar showed up and discovered shattered glass windows and doors panes. He notified Dangi and sent him images of the damage. Believing shooting, the Meham MLA hurried to the area before notifying the authorities.

Talking to press reporters, Dangi rejected getting any risk calls prior to the event.

The authorities stated 4 rounds were fired at the workplace. A bullet was discovered lodged in the aluminum gate, while others shattered the glass.