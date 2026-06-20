Shooting at Haryana Congress MLA Balram Dangi’s Meham workplace

Unknown motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at the workplace of Congress MLA Balram Dangi in Meham town at 1am on Saturday, cops stated. Nobody was hurt as the facilities, situated opposite the Meham police headquarters, was closed at the time of the attack.
The occurrence emerged around 7am when workplace caretaker Sanjay Kumar showed up and discovered shattered glass windows and doors panes. He notified Dangi and sent him images of the damage. Believing shooting, the Meham MLA hurried to the area before notifying the authorities.
Talking to press reporters, Dangi rejected getting any risk calls prior to the event.
The authorities stated 4 rounds were fired at the workplace. A bullet was discovered lodged in the aluminum gate, while others shattered the glass.
Cops groups from the criminal offense examination firm (CIA) system and Meham police headquarters reached the scene and took the CCTV DVR to analyze the video footage. Videos from neighboring industrial facilities are likewise being scrutinised to track the suspects.
The intention behind the attack stays uncertain, and no private or group has actually declared obligation.
Responding to the occurrence, previous Meham MLA Anand Singh Dangi, the lawmaker’s dad, stated, “We do not have any enmity with anybody. Now it is the responsibility of the authorities to learn who lags this attack. He included that shooting so near to a police headquarters presents a direct obstacle to order.”
Rohtak superintendent of cops Gaurav Rajpurohit stated that groups have actually been formed to recognize and jail the assaulters. “The cops are taking a look at CCTV video for ideas. An FIR will be signed up based upon the declaration of the homeowner,” he included.