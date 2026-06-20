Chandigarh: Since cashier’s killing, 4 bizmen get extortion calls, state authorities

Almost 4 chemists and jewellers have actually gotten extortion calls because June 13 killing of a Sector 11 chemist’s cashier, cops stated on Friday. No FIR has actually been signed up as these cases are being checked out and the security around susceptible service facilities has actually been intensified, authorities, wanting not to be called, stated. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="No FIR has been registered as these cases are being looked into and the security around vulnerable business establishments has been beefed up." > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/19/400x225/No-FIR-has-been-registered-as-these-cases-are-bein_1781898593756.png"alt ="No FIR has been registered as these cases are being looked into and the security around vulnerable business establishments has been beefed up."title ="No FIR has been registered as these cases are being looked into and the security around vulnerable business establishments has been beefed up."width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> No FIR has actually been signed up as these cases are being checked out and the security around susceptible service facilities has actually been intensified.

Authorities think that a few of the callers might be cyber scammers while other calls are thought to have actually stemmed from gangsters looking for to capitalize the environment of worry produced by the astonishing murder.

The pattern resembles neighbouring Panchkula where 6 business people, consisting of club owners and alcohol specialists, got extortion calls after the June 5 attack on club owner Rattan Lubana. More than a lots business people consequently approached Panchkula cops looking for security, with some being supplied individual gatekeeper and boosted patrolling.

In Chandigarh, cops have actually stepped up security around chemist stores, jewellers and hotel owners, besides assembling believed assistants of gangsters.

Dealing with mediapersons on Thursday, authorities neither validated nor dismissed whether cashier Janki Das was the desired target of gangsters. IG Pushpendra Kumar clarified that Shree Kumar Medical Shop had actually not gotten any extortion call.

Detectives likewise have technical proof pointing towards a possible targeted attack. CCTV video footage reveals implicated Sunny Mehra, 22, and Aryan Sharma, 19, going into 2 other stores before Mehra apparently opened fire inside the medical store utilizing a Zigana handgun. An authorities group has actually currently checked out Das’ household home and native town in Rohru, Himachal Pradesh, to take a look at all possible intentions.

Mehra and Sharma, who sustained bullet injuries throughout an escape effort while being brought to Chandigarh from Jammu previously this week, have actually been released from PGIMER and moved back to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16. Both are in judicial custody up until July 1, cops will question them after medical professionals state them clinically fit.

Weapon dealt with in Sector 43

Apprehended by Jammu and Kashmir Police, Amit Kumar alias Sharabi, who has actually remained in seven-day custody, will be given Chandigarh for interrogation. In the middle of the J&K cops probe, it was exposed that the Zigana handgun utilized in shooting was gotten rid of in Sector 43 near ISBT. It’s most likely that J&K authorities will bring Amit Kumar to Chandigarh to backtrack the occasions after the shooting and likewise recuperate the weapon.

In J&K, Amit has a criminal history with one effort to murder and another NDPS case signed up versus him.

According to Samba authorities, Amit has actually belonged of the Khauf gang, which has actually been active in Jammu and Kashmir for the previous 4 to 5 years and has actually links to imprisoned gangster Rohit Kumar, alias Makhan. Authorities stated Makhan apparently collaborated extortion rackets in J&K and Punjab while remaining in jail and preserving relate to Punjab-based gangsters.

Amit, Samba authorities likewise detained Ajay Kumar, Manik Sanhotra and Vivek Mehra. Bright and Aryan are currently in Chandigarh Police custody. Performing on disclosures made throughout interrogation, authorities recuperated an AK-47 publication, 38 live AK-47 cartridges, 10 handgun rounds, 2 country-made handguns, an in your area made gun, a sharp-edged weapon (toka) and 18,000 in money.

Private investigators have actually likewise recognized another partner in Balachaur, Punjab, who stays absconding. Cops are attempting to figure out whether he simply offered shelter to handler Amit after the murder or likewise contributed in setting up the weapon utilized in the criminal offense.