Chandigarh: UT senior secondary schools to provide ability education from 2026-27 scholastic session

With an expense of 1.2 Crore, UT school education department will extend ability education to all its 42 senior secondary schools from the existing scholastic session 2026-27. The relocation follows the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) and the standards of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Students will be able to choose from a basket of 30 skill elective courses covering emerging technologies, commerce, healthcare, hospitality, design, wellness and other industry-oriented sectors. (HT File)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/19/400x225/Students-will-be-able-to-choose-from-a-basket-of-3_1781898413597.jpg"alt ="Students will be able to choose from a basket of 30 skill elective courses covering emerging technologies, commerce, healthcare, hospitality, design, wellness and other industry-oriented sectors. (HT File)"title ="Students will be able to choose from a basket of 30 skill elective courses covering emerging technologies, commerce, healthcare, hospitality, design, wellness and other industry-oriented sectors. (HT File)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Trainees will have the ability to select from a basket of 30 ability optional courses covering emerging innovations, commerce, health care, hospitality, style, health and other industry-oriented sectors. (HT File)

Till the 2025-26 scholastic session, occupation courses were used in 23 federal government senior secondary schools. With the growth to all 42 schools, trainees in science, commerce and liberal arts streams will now have access to skill-based knowing chances together with their routine scholastic curriculum. For this, 38 extra part-time ability fitness instructors will be engaged, in addition to the existing 110 routine and legal ability teachers. The proposition requires an expense of roughly 1.2 crore.

As part of the reform, 1,755 employment seats will be reallocated throughout science, commerce and liberal arts streams, increasing the general Class 12 consumption from 13,875 to 13,920 seats and supplying trainees higher versatility in choosing their chosen scholastic paths.

The effort intends to gear up trainees with useful abilities, market direct exposure and profession awareness while enhancing employability, entrepreneurship and notified profession options in line with developing labor force requirements.

Trainees will have the ability to select from a basket of 30 ability optional courses covering emerging innovations, commerce, health care, hospitality, style, health and other industry-oriented sectors.

These consist of expert system (AI), infotech (IT), web applications, banking, marketing, monetary market management, service administration, healthcare, food production, tourist, appeal & & health, yoga, style research studies, electrical innovation, electronic devices, vehicle, A/C & & refrigeration, front workplace operations, workplace treatments & & practices, salesmanship, expense accounting, typography & & computer system applications, shorthand (English and Hindi) and other market pertinent disciplines.

Director school education Nitish Singla specified that this effort shows the department’s dedication to holistic education, guaranteeing that every kid not just stands out academically however likewise gets appropriate abilities that will allow them to end up being positive, self-reliant, and future-ready residents.

The school education department has actually carried out detailed preparation for the program’s rollout, consisting of releasing experienced trainers, supplying scholastic assistance and constant tracking to make sure reliable execution in accordance with CBSE requirements.