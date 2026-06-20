Panchkula cops launches installed patrols to enhance order

The city cops presented installed patrols with 2 horses together with its routine vehicle-based and foot patrolling to enhance order. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="DCP Panchkula Srishti Gupta said the initiative could help reduce fuel consumption, promote environmental sustainability and strengthen the sense of security among residents. (HT File)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/19/400x225/DCP-Panchkula-Srishti-Gupta-said-the-initiative-co_1781898293631.jpg"alt ="DCP Panchkula Srishti Gupta said the initiative could help reduce fuel consumption, promote environmental sustainability and strengthen the sense of security among residents. (HT File)"title ="DCP Panchkula Srishti Gupta said the initiative could help reduce fuel consumption, promote environmental sustainability and strengthen the sense of security among residents. (HT File)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> DCP Panchkula Srishti Gupta stated the effort might help in reducing fuel usage, promote ecological sustainability and enhance the complacency amongst citizens. (HT File)

According to senior policemans, the effort is focused on improving cops exposure and enhancing access to locations where traditional lorries deal with restrictions.

DCP Panchkula Srishti Gupta stated the effort might help in reducing fuel usage, promote ecological sustainability and enhance the complacency amongst locals. She included that the installed patrol system has actually been introduced on a trial basis and will be examined before any choice is required to broaden the fleet in the future.

As part of the pilot job, a group from the Sector 21 authorities post carried out an unique installed patrol. Authorities workers patrolled public locations, narrow lanes, open locations and other delicate areas while likewise connecting with locals to collect feedback on security-related issues.

ACP Vikram Nehra stated the authorities presently have actually a devoted installed system stationed at the Sector 21 authorities post. The horses will mostly be released in backwoods, crowded regions, separated areas, narrow streets and uneven surface where lorry gain access to is tough. He stated the preliminary reaction to the effort has actually been motivating, and qualified riders have actually been appointed the obligation. The department will likewise evaluate fuel cost savings under the brand-new design.