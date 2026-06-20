Polices detain proclaimed culprit implicated of killing 6 individuals

< img src ="https://static.toiimg.com/thumb/msid-47529300,imgsize-110164,width-400,height-225,resizemode-72/47529300.jpg" alt="Cops arrest proclaimed offender accused of murdering 6 people" decoding="async" fetchpriority="high">

New Delhi: Delhi Police has actually jailed proclaimed culprit Saheeb Khan, implicated of killing 6 members of his company Munawar Khan’s household in 2017 in a declared quote to usurp his homes. Authorities stated Saheeb initially eliminated Munawar’s partner and 2 children in Meerut and disposed of their bodies, before strangling his 2 kids in Delhi and burying them in pits dug in advance.When Munawar was launched on interim bail to trace his missing out on household, Saheeb supposedly shot him dead. His accomplices ran away the area, while Saheeb notified cops declaring unknown individuals had actually eliminated Munawar.