Govt concerns SOP for apartment or condo registration

Bhubaneswar: To make home registration more transparent, the profits and catastrophe management department and the real estate and city advancement department provided a joint standard procedure(SOP)on Friday.Authorities stated the SOP focuses on getting rid of uncertainties triggered by several analyses of the Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Act, 2023, the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) and the Registration Act, 1908, and to standardise the registration procedure.The SOP categorizes house registrations into 3 classifications: resale of pre-RERA apartment or condos, very first sale of unsold flats in pre-RERA jobs and post-RERA apartment or condos. It defines files needed, confirmation treatments and registration conditions for each classification.The SOP likewise specifies the functions and duties of skilled authorities in locations under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, different advancement authorities and profits sub-division jurisdictions.