Telangana guv Shukla backs anti-drug drive, supports trainee well-being

Hyderabad: Telangana guv Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday stated he will support all great efforts of the state govt and would mention errors if any, and hired the trainees, moms and dads, individuals, authorities and other areas of the society for an unified battle to make Telangana a drug-free state.Speaking after dispersing the’ Young India Student Welcome Kits’and administering an anti-drug promise to the trainees at the L.B. arena here, the guv, while describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s require a drug-free India, stated Telangana must change the project into an individuals’s motion by making homes, towns and panchayats devoid of drugs.He hired moms and dads to stay watchful about modifications in their kids’s behaviour and likewise motivated trainees to keep away from bad impacts and report drug-related problems without worry.

“Telangana can set an example for the country by making sure that every school is safe, every kid is informed and every youth stays healthy, energetic and drug-free,” he stated.Specifying that trainees are not just the property of today however likewise the future of India, he admired the state govt’s effort of offering trainee packages, keeping in mind that day scholars are being provided packages worth about 1,500 while property trainees are being offered packages worth almost 3,000 consisting of books, uniforms and other important academic products.Guv Shukla described the effort as more than a well-being program and stated it shows the vision of guaranteeing level playing fields, confidence and quality education for every single kid.